PM Discusses Preparations For Amir's Visit To London With UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani discussed with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK HE David Lammy the latest preparations for the visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the United Kingdom in December, during a working lunch in London today.

During the working lunch, the two sides reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially enhancing their joint efforts to end the war on the Gaza Strip and deliver humanitarian aid in a sustainable and unhindered manner to all areas of the Strip, in addition to discussing the latest developments in the region and ways to reduce escalation in Lebanon and a number of issues of joint interest.