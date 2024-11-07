Senate President Urges Roadmap For Sustainable Development, Condemns Israeli Aggression On Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez on Thursday stressed that achieving sustainable development, fostering cooperation among societies, and building a world founded on security, stability, and peace remain elusive as long as the world is plagued by conflicts, wars, and persistent chaos.

Speaking at the 15th Bosphorus Summit in Istanbul, held under the theme "Building Bridges Towards the Future – Peace, Innovation, and Sustainability," Fayez underscored that with certain states defying international laws and profiting from conflict, realising these aspirations is implausible.

The two-day summit gathered a wide range of participants, including politicians, parliamentarians, thought leaders, and representatives from various countries, as well as members of the media and international research centres.

Fayez highlighted the crucial role of technology in advancing sustainable development, calling for its use as a proactive measure to preempt crises, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also urged decision-makers to employ technological tools to protect vulnerable communities and remove barriers to comprehensive development.

Fayez also called for establishing a roadmap with clear, actionable objectives to renew and strengthen cooperation among nations, stressing that this cooperation must be grounded in respect and mutual interests, focusing on bridging technological, digital, and developmental gaps among nations.

Fayez also condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, highlighting the rising toll of martyrs and wounded as the war entered its second year.

He also described Israel's actions as war crimes and acts of genocide affecting Gaza and Lebanon, underscoring the need for international intervention.

Fayez also reiterated Jordan's commitment to peace under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, highlighting the Kingdom's efforts to foster tolerance, justice, adherence to international law, and global cooperation.

He also said that many countries continue to divert resources and wealth to fuel conflicts instead of directing them toward comprehensive and sustainable development.