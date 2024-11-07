PICKLEBALL FEVER MEETS ITALIAN FLAVOR: VERONI JOINS DALLAS TOUR AS THE OFFICIAL SPONSOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Always ahead of the curve, the top Italian brand, known for the excellence of its cured meats, once again combines its products with racquet sports to bring a taste of Italy to America's fastest-growing pastime.

EMILIA-ROMAGNA, Italy, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veroni,

the leading Italian charcuterie brand in the U.S.

since 2021, is thrilled to announce its first sponsorship of the Lapiplasty® Pickleball World Championships . The event, held on November 7-10, 2024 at the Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, will see Veroni combine forces with the country's fastest-growing sport. With more than 36 million Americans playing * pickleball and countless fans watching the game every day, this inclusive, community-focused sport is more than a trend. It is a cultural movement that the Emilian company is proud to support as one of the Official Sponsors.

Famous for its presence at top-tier events, such as the prestigious tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, Washington, and Cincinnati, Veroni will bring original Italian flavors to pickleball fans in Texas. For four

days of non-stop excitement, fans will have the chance to enjoy world-class pickleball matches featuring top players from around the globe as well as the Italian company's top-quality products. Between games, spectators can indulge in delicious appetizers created with Veroni's authentic Italian cured meats, paired with premium beverages to elevate the experience.

"Building on our fantastic experiences on the tennis courts in Indian Wells, Washington, and Cincinnati, we are now excited to connect with new racket enthusiasts as we ride the wave of a booming trend in the U.S., which has seen an impressive 36.5% increase in participation since 2022*", Emanuela Bigi , Veroni's Marketing Manager, commented. "Pickleball is much more than a sport. It is a time of gathering and shared fun where people of all ages can come together. It is based on those moments of connection that we want to build awareness of our products."

Veroni's offering in Dallas is a winning formula which has been strengthened over time through its numerous sports and event sponsorships. At Brookhaven Country Club in Dallas, Veroni will have an exclusive branded suite where guests can enjoy an authentic Italian aperitivo experience , highlighting the brand's premium charcuterie paired with sophisticated cocktails ready to take the moment to the next level.

Veroni chose to sponsor the Dallas your stop because pickleball has skyrocketed in popularity across the U.S., captivating players with its easy-to-learn style and fast-paced games.

This is not the first time that Dallas audiences have had the chance to experience Veroni's delicacies up close. As an Official Partner of the renowned and unmissable Chefs for Farmers Food & Wine Festival , the Italian company hosted a special Veroni Garden on November 3rd, where thousands of guests enjoyed tastings of its premium cured meats paired with refreshing Aperol Spritz.

*Source: SFIA (Sports & Fitness Industry Association)

