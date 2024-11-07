Princess Basma Patronizes National Guiding Meeting To Honor Legacy Of Late King Hussein

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Southern Shuneh, November 7 (Petra) -- The President of the Jordanian Association for Boy Scouts and Girl Guides, Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal, presided over the "Loyalty to Hussein" National Guiding Meeting held Thursday at the Martyrs of the Battle of Karameh Scout Camp in Southern Shuneh.The event, organized by the of Education's Scouts and Guides Directorate, saw the participation of 300 female guides and scout leaders from education directorates across Jordan.This meeting, dedicated to the memory of the late King Hussein bin Talal on what would have been his 89th birthday, also underscores the Ministry's commitment to advancing the scouting movement and its role in supporting Jordan's educational goals.In her address, Princess Basma reflected on the deep respect Jordanians hold for King Hussein, describing his legacy as one of pride and noble values. She highlighted his dedication to building a state of institutions, law, and stability, guiding the country through challenges and establishing a strong foundation for future generations. Princess Basma quoted his iconic phrase, "Man is the most precious thing we have," as a testament to his enduring love for Jordanians and his vision of a cohesive society.Princess Basma commended the Scouts and Guides for their commitment to national values and volunteerism, recognizing the Ministry of Education's supportive role in cultivating these principles within schools and directorates.Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah emphasized the Ministry's commitment to fostering activities that bolster national pride, loyalty, and skill development among youth. He noted the Ministry's dedication to building trust with young people and safeguarding them from influences that diverge from Jordanian customs and values.The "Loyalty to Hussein" meeting aims to celebrate King Hussein's enduring contributions to Jordan's modernization and national growth. Participants engaged in scouting activities that promote citizenship, exchange of skills, and personal development, all while participating in purposeful programs directed by the Ministry of Education.Princess Basma also distributed school supplies and gifts, provided by the al-Birr and al-Ihsan Campaign under the Jordanian Hashemite Fund for Human Development (JOHUD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, to 120 students from underprivileged families in Southern Shuneh, along with food parcels and aid to 83 women who head such families.