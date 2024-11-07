Veolia Joins Forces With Professional Pickleball Association As Official Partner And Sustainability Provider

(MENAFN- 3BL) As the of pickleball continues its meteoric rise as one of the most popular athletic and recreational activities in the U.S., Veolia North America signed on in 2024 as a national partner and official sustainability provider for the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA Tour) – a three-year partnership that aligns with Veolia's mission to support organizations and industries that want to become more environmentally sustainable.

Veolia will be the title sponsor of six tournaments each year, with the next one scheduled for November 14-17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This is a great opportunity to further the company's commitment to the Milwaukee community following the opening of the new office in the city's downtown.

Pickleball, a sport growing rapidly in popularity, embodies the spirit of sustainability and community engagement . Just like Veolia, the PPA Tour recognizes the importance of preserving the planet and promoting responsible practices, and the values of diversity, equity and inclusion. By joining forces, Veolia aims to make a significant impact on the environment, contributing to a cleaner, greener future for all.

Through this partnership with the PPA Tour , Veolia North America aims to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability in sports and encourage other organizations to follow suit. Veolia North America believes that by integrating sustainable practices into sports events, it can inspire positive change on a larger scale and create a lasting legacy for future generations. A year into this partnership, Veolia has introduced plastic pickleball recycling, tours of Veolia's mobile water unit, information booths on Veolia's work and more to help drive sustainability at the PPA Tour. In addition, Veolia North America has joined the Green Sports Alliance , a member organization working to create a positive change in the environment through the cultural influence of sports.

As part of our sponsorship of the PPA Tour, Veolia North America aims to leave each city we visit better than we found it. This commitment is not just about the sport, but also about the communities that host tournaments.

In preparation for tournaments, Veolia teams up with local communities, pickleball professionals and PPA staff to give back in meaningful ways. They organize clean-up drives to improve the local environment and foster community spirit. Their involvement not only enhances their connection with the community but also serves as an inspiration for others.

About the PPA Tour

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and“play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades.

The stars of the game battle for titles and PPA Ranking points at 26 tour stops across the United States. All roads lead to the PPA Finals, the prestigious season finale held in San Clemente, CA, which features only the Top 8 qualified singles players and doubles and mixed doubles teams in the world. The tournament also features the crowning of the year-end PPA World No. 1, the ultimate achievement in pickleball.