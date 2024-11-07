4Th Tournament Under Indian Sports Center's Khel Mahotsav Gala Concludes At Virtuocity

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Centre, the apex body of Indian Embassy for sports, conducted an E-Football for gamers which had drawn a good turn out from all communities in Qatar.

The growing popularity of e-games in the community inspired the organizers to include an e-football tournament as part of the Winter Khel Mahotsav. The two-day event at Virtuocity, Doha Festival city saw a huge participation from school children who were on their autumn break and the professional eFootball players in Qatar.

EA sports latest edition FC25 was played 1 vs 1 using Playstation5 for the tournament. After more than 180 close contested knock out matches, Bilal Assmat Ali AlBalushi emerged as the winner, Ayman Hyder was the runner up, Mohammed Rida Yousef Alkhdour took the third place. Mohammed Aydin, Nivdin Abhilash Chembanezhuth, and Arjun Menon were the semifinalists who won Silver Medals, Parth Sarangdhar, Faith Nibu Valooran, Ahmed Mohamed, Dhanvin Deepesh, Youssef Abu and Faizy Fajin were quarterfinalists who won the bronze medals.

The prizes were handed over to the Winners by ISC Vice President John Desa, General Secretary Nihad Ali, Gamer Zone Area Manager Saufid and MC Members Deepesh Govindan Kutty, Parvinder Burji, Purusotham Appavo and Deepak Chukkala. Saufid from Title sponsors Gamer Zone and Shaqeeb Shaikh from Event partner Virtuocity were felicitated by Indian Sports Centre.