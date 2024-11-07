Qatar Takes Part In 'A Path To Social Justice' Conference In Armenia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Yerevan: The State of Qatar's of Social Development and Family (MSDF) participated in the 'A Path to Social Justice: Decent Work' in the Republic of Armenia.

MSDF's Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs Fahd Mohammed Al Khayarin chaired Qatar's delegation to the conference.

Representatives of governments, employers and unions discussed policies and legislation that guarantee rights and contribute to achieving social justice including providing better wages, adequate working conditions, and social and health protection for workers.

The agenda also included global obligations to achieve a fair balance between work conditions and the workers' basic rights, as social justice.

On the sidelines of the event, panels were held on child labor and education, political responses to labor market challenges, women's economic empowerment and social justice, social justice and the independent business economy (GIG Economy).

The conference also included an awards ceremony for social workers.