Atlas Systems Leverages Power Of AI To Boost Accuracy Of Healthcare Provider Directories

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Helps payers, systems keep provider data up to date with innovative technologies, gold-standard methodology

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today's consumers rely on provider directories from their health plans to guide them to in-network doctors – but frequently those listings include misleading information that can directly impact care access, medical bills, and payer brand reputation.

Atlas Systems – creators of the PRIME® system for Provider Lifecycle Management – is bringing the power of AI to bear on this crucial space, launching breakthrough approaches to collecting provider data more accurately and efficiently and delivering unmatched access to those findings for clients.

Learn more about PRIME® innovations

Developed by Atlas's AI Lab in Bangalore, India, QA x AI revolutionizes telephone validation of provider data by reviewing each call with healthcare providers – assuring that proper procedures are followed and that all answers are correctly recorded. The AI technology allows Atlas to double-check 100% of all calls – a tenfold increase over human-only QA – and points out areas in the script that may be causing confusion. The result is a vast increase in accuracy as well as efficiency.

Atlas has also integrated GenAI features into its payer-focused PRIME dashboard, which gives health plan clients customizable, near-real-time reports on their provider data, as well as the progress of their Atlas projects. The recently added Ask PRIME feature in the dashboard allows payers to query their own data instantly, delivering answers to almost any question about trends in the plan's provider information and more.

"The potential for AI efficiency and success remains almost unlimited -- but defining the best use cases is not always simple," said Venu Chalamala, Founder and CEO of Atlas Systems. "We are applying our 10-plus years of expertise in healthcare information to bring AI's advantages into the provider data ecosystem. We continue to imagine, test, and bring to market innovative applications of AI for healthcare and many other industries – in close consultation with our clients and the broader marketplace."

About PRIME®

Atlas PRIME®

solves the provider data dilemma with a turnkey approach to provider lifecycle management. We take away the burdens of credentialing, onboarding, data validation and updating, and ongoing monitoring – for health systems and payers alike. With Atlas PRIME, you can improve the experiences of plan members and providers, and free up the valuable time of operations teams.

About Atlas Systems

With offices in the US and India, Atlas Systems is a trusted partner helping companies on their digital transformation journeys – expanding their capabilities and delivering added value. Leveraging innovative technologies, such as AI and Cloud, Atlas works closely with clients to provide technology solutions that seamlessly enhance in-house teams and systems. To learn more, go to

.

SOURCE Atlas Systems Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED