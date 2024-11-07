$3.5 Million In Financial Aid Awarded To Students At NCICU Campuses Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) is pleased to announce that the North Carolina General Assembly has allocated $3.5 million in additional aid for students attending NCICU campuses in western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene and students from those affected counties attending NCICU campuses across the state. The North Carolina General Assembly passed this financial support last month for need-based scholarships for students. $1 million was appropriated by the General Assembly for emergency grants for eligible students at NCICU campuses and $2.5 million will be distributed to students receiving the North Carolina Need Based Scholarship (NCNBS).

These funds will assist students as they recover from the storm.

Students attending NCICU campuses in western North Carolina and those from the affected counties studying at NCICU institutions statewide may be eligible for aid. Some funds will be credited to students' accounts as recipients of NCNBS funds. In addition, up to $2,500 will be available for students who submit a request form detailing how they have been affected by the hurricane.

"NCICU deeply appreciates the legislature's commitment to supporting our students during this challenging time," said NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams. "We recognize the obstacles many of our students face due to Hurricane Helene, and our priority is to ensure they can remain in college, both for the current semester and the spring term. We are determined to assist them in overcoming these difficulties and to helping them continue their education."

To facilitate this financial assistance, NCICU and the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority (NCSEAA) held a virtual meeting with financial aid directors to discuss the development of the student request form and its criteria.

As recovery efforts continue in western North Carolina, institutions such as Brevard, Gardner-Webb, Lenoir-Rhyne, and Mars Hill resumed in-person classes soon after the storm. Montreat, and Warren Wilson were able to resume in-person classes in late October and Lees-McRae resumed in-person classes on November 4. Johnson C. Smith University discovered water damage from the storm in one of its residence halls, but did not have to cancel any classes.

In addition, NCICU has created a fund to support the affected campuses. Donations may be made through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC) for Hurricane Helene Recovery. Click here

to make a difference and support recovery efforts.

About NCICU & ICFNC

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU)

is the statewide office of private, nonprofit colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the 36 colleges and universities comprise the NCICU Board of Directors.

The Independent College Fund of North Carolina

is the fundraising arm of NCICU. An advisory board, made up of corporate and foundation leaders, together with 25 college presidents, guides the work of the Fund. For more information about NCICU and ICFNC, visit

.

