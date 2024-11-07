Turn The Sofa Into A Safari: Mixed Reality Menagerie 'Living Room' Launches Today On Meta Quest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Care for cuddly critters in the increasingly diverse biome that is your home

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wildlife whisperers and fans of furry friends alike can expand their definition of“animal house” today with the launch of Living Room , the cozy wildlife management available exclusively on Meta Quest 3, and 3S.Developed by real-world XR gaming specialists, Thoughtfish , Living Room sees players caring for a variety of adorable animals in natural environments that appear right in their home. Through breeding, feeding, and terraforming, players create the perfect conditions for their colorful critters to thrive, simulating the natural world in a colorful and welcoming way.LIVING ROOM FEATURES:- Derpy Denizens – Lions and tigers and bears? Oh my (goodness, look how cute they are!!)- Bountiful Biomes – Different animals need different climates, so why not set up a savannah on your side table? Or a chilly tundra on your chair? Transform your own living space into a vibrant animal habitat using the Quest's surface tracking technology- Interactions Galore – Terraform terrain, breed species, grow plants, take photos, pet your furry favorites and more as your living room becomes more like a safari every day- Hungry Predators – Everybody's gotta eat, but maybe those hungry wolves could leave a few sheep for the rest of us?- Pet-sized Pals – Pick your favorite critter and make him cuddle-sized so he can walk around your room, help dig for treasure, and unlock new content- Re-Decorate Your Space – Spruce up not just your animal habitats, but your entire home with colorful plushies, Polaroids, plants and more- Play Your Way – relax and watch your wildlife thrive in Normal Mode, tackle tricky puzzles in Challenge Mode, or let your creativity flow in Creative Mode as you design the perfect animal sanctuaryIn addition to offering cozy playtime for Meta Quest gamers, Living Room also serves to equip developer Thoughtfish with additional insights into the real world data needs of mixed reality creators, further informing the ongoing development of COALA , the company's context aware location assessment engine which provides app and gamemakers with a comprehensive suite of tools to bring physical-meets-digital experiences to the next level.“What's possible with mixed reality today is incredible, but as we've seen with the reveal of projects like Meta's Orion, the real breakthroughs that will make MR part of our everyday lives are just around the corner,” said Christina Barleben, CEO & Co-Founder of Thoughtfish GmbH.“Next generation headsets will be as mobile and frequently relied on as smartphones are today – and developers will need the right tools to support them. COALA's robust offering of location-aware real-time data will provide a one-stop solution for many of their needs – and with projects like Living Room, we're uncovering many of those needs first-hand, and maybe petting a zebra or two in the process.”Living Room can be purchased starting today for $19.99 USD, exclusively on the Horizon Quest Store. Developers interested in learning more about COALA can visit the Thoughtfish website. To learn more about Living Room, follow the game on Discord, TikTok, X and Instagram.About Thoughtfish GmbHFounded in Berlin in 2013, Thoughtfish is on a mission to deepen immersive experiences by seamlessly using the real world to enhance digital fun. Through games and development tools including COALA (their service that lets creators bring real world data into development projects), Thoughtfish incorporates users' surroundings and real-life contexts to revolutionize the way people interact with technology and each other.

Living Room Launch Trailer - Available Now on Meta Quest 3 + Meta Quest 3S

