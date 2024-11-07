Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Ranked By 2025 Best Law Firms®, Earns Two Tier 1 Recognitions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Ranked by 2025 Best Law Firms®, earning Regional Tier 1 recognition in Jacksonville for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Edwards &

Ragatz, P.A. has been ranked and recognized by 2025 Best Law Firms®.

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. earned Regional Tier 1 recognition in Jacksonville for:

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. Best Law Firms 2025

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs

To earn recognition by Best Law Firms®, a law firm must exemplify professional excellence and be highly esteemed by clients and peers. Best Law Firms® primarily relies on honest reviews from clients and peers to get a detailed look into the actions and operations of a law firm. Rankings are sorted into Tiers, with Tier 1 reflecting a truly remarkable commitment to practice and professional excellence.

Furthermore, Best Law Firms® can only recognize a law firm that has at least one Best Lawyers® member. At Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., six practicing attorneys are currently recognized by Best Lawyers®.

Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. members who are currently recognized by Best Lawyers® include:



Attorney Thomas Edwards: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2012)

Attorney Eric Ragatz: Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs; Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2017)

Attorney Katherine Loper: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2024)

Attorney Katie DeSantis McCranie: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2024)

Attorney Jennifer Reiber: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2024) Attorney Douglas Clifton: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs (recognized since 2025)

Members of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A. in Jacksonville, Florida, have expressed their appreciation to 2025 Best Law Firms® for the recognition. For nearly 40 years, the law firm has been a well-known name in the region for securing newsworthy settlements and awards in complex and high-stakes personal injury claims and medical malpractice lawsuits. With the Best Law Firms® recognition, members of the firm are looking forward to even more opportunities to help more clients in need.

For more information about Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., interested parties should visit .

About Best Lawyers®

As described by Best Lawyers®: "Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer-review research and marketing company in the legal profession. Best Lawyers compiles extensive recognitions by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate the work of their fellow legal professionals within their local market and specialty. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, recognition by Best Lawyers is considered a singular honor. For more information, visit ."

Media Contact

Kimberly Schenkel

[email protected]

SOURCE Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

