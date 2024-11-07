Andhra: Pawan Kalyan Meets Cabinet Colleague Anitha 2 Days After 'Outbursts And Warning'

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Nov 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Home Vangalapudi Anitha met Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday, apparently to send out a message that all is well between them after the recent outbursts by the Jana Sena leader who warned that he would take over her portfolio.

Anitha, who belongs to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan, who is Jana Sena president, met in the office of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The two leaders shook hands and were seen smiling while posing for photographs.

Voicing concern over a spike in crimes against women and children in the state, Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday accused Anitha of "incompetence" and warned he would take over her portfolio if the law and order in the state does not improve.

The actor-turned-politician had also slammed the police for their alleged inaction against the criminals.

"I don't understand why the police are afraid. If you don't have the courage, why are you in the police force? What are the political leaders and MLAs for? Are they just there to seek votes? Don't they have a responsibility? It's not that I can't ask the Home Ministry and take that responsibility. If I take responsibility, the situation will be different," Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a rally in his constituency Pithapuram.

Pawan Kalyan holds the portfolios of panchayat raj, rural development & water supply, forests, environment, science & technology.

The Jana Sena leader's outbursts were seen as the first sign of fissures in the TDP-led coalition government.

However, while reacting to his comments, Anitha had said on Wednesday that she viewed these as encouragement and not criticism.

“I have taken his comments very positively. I hold a critical portfolio. It is like he is backing me up, saying you can go ahead more aggressively," she said.

During the meeting on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan and Anitha reportedly discussed the action taken against those who were posting derogatory comments on social media. The Home Minister briefed him on the developments of the last few days and the action taken by the Home Ministry.

Pawan Kalyan asked Anitha to focus on crimes against women and children and take steps to ensure stringent punishment for the offenders.

Anitha told the Deputy Chief Minister that she is also a victim of social media posts by YSR Congress Party supporters.

The Jana Sena leader is said to have told the Home Minister that he made the comments out of the pain and anguish he felt after he saw tears in the eyes of his daughters over some derogatory and threatening social media posts.