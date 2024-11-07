Automated Collection Waste System Market Expected To Reach USD 555.0 Million By 2030, Registering A CAGR Of 10.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Automated waste collection has grown as developing nations' invest in waste management to reduce urban waste traffic & protect public health

The automated waste collection system (AWCS) market has grown significantly over the past decade as local authorities and governments, especially in developing nations, invest in advanced waste management to reduce street waste and protect public health. Many companies within the AWCS sector are expanding globally to strengthen their market presence. In terms of system types, the pneumatic or vacuum system led the market in 2020 due to rising urbanization and infrastructure projects that often incorporate these systems.According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global AWCS market was valued at $252 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $555 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028. Common AWCS types include gravity and full vacuum systems, with full vacuum systems holding the largest market share in 2020. This market is primarily driven by new infrastructure and healthcare projects where waste generation is high, necessitating efficient, large-scale waste management systems. However, public reluctance to move away from traditional door-to-door waste collection methods remains a barrier to growth.Download PDF Sample Copy:Regionally, Europe leads in AWCS adoption, driven by smart waste initiatives in cities like London, Stockholm, and Copenhagen. North America is set to see rapid growth, supported by federal investments in waste management infrastructure, while Asia-Pacific is poised for expansion due to urbanization and population growth. For example, Montreal invested $3 million in 2019 to install a vacuum waste system in its entertainment district, and in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, the largest AWCS project is underway, capable of handling up to 600 tons of waste daily.The COVID-19 pandemic presented challenges for the AWCS market, with manufacturers in regions like China, the U.S., and India facing temporary shutdowns, disrupting production. However, with production resuming and vaccines reducing pandemic impact, the AWCS market is on a path to recovery.Prominent market players include AMCS Group, Caverion Corporation, MariMatic Oy, Envac Group, and Logiwaste AB. These companies are highlighted in industry reports for their strategic initiatives, which provide insight into competitive dynamics within the AWCS sector.Purchase Enquiry:Key Findings of the Study:Full vacuum systems led in revenue generation within the AWCS market in 2020.The "others" segment held the highest revenue by application type.Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.The report offers an extensive analysis of current trends and market dynamics, highlighting emerging opportunities and providing competitive insights.

