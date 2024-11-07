Rajasthan: 45 Pistols, 63 Kg Of Explosive Material Seized So Far Ahead Of Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 7 (IANS) Ahead of the November 13 bypolls in Rajasthan's seven Assembly constituencies, the have seized 45 illegal pistols, 25 cartridges, 63 kg of explosive material and 46 sharp weapons since October 16, an official said on Thursday.

The police have been maintaining a strict vigilance and action against violations is being taken on the instructions of the Election Commission.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said that the law and order situation is being closely monitored in the seven Assembly constituencies and the concerned districts where by-elections would be held.

In order to effectively enforce the Model Code of Conduct, the police have apprehended wanted criminals and seized illegal weapons, get licensed weapons deposited, and identify and restrict suspicious persons who can influence the election process.

According to a report sent by the Rajasthan Police Headquarters to the Election Commission of India in this regard, by-election related preparations and related activities have been generally peaceful.

No information or complaint has been received from any place in the 7 Assembly constituencies regarding election violence or harassment of Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Mahajan said that out of a total of 18,554 licensed weapons have been deposited in various police stations of 7 districts for general security.

Also, 18 licensed weapons have been seized.

According to Mahajan, surveillance is being done at a total of 49 places, including 34 intra-state and 15 inter-state police checkpoints in the by-election areas to ensure a free, fair, transparent and bribery and money-power-free election process, currently.

A total of 116 Vigilance teams, including 58 flying squads and 58 static teams (SST) employed by the Election Department for the electoral areas are also actively monitored.

The bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Rajasthan will be held on November along with the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls as well as byelections in many other Assembly constituencies across the country.

The results will be announced on November 23.