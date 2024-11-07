Agriculture Drones And Robots Market Size To Surpass USD 102.15 Billion By 2033| Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the Latest Report by Straits Research, The global agriculture drones and robots size was valued at USD 16.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 20.68 billion in 2025 to USD 102.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).”

New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agriculture drones and robots aid in crop monitoring, pesticide and herbicide application, fertilization, and harvesting. Drones and robots in agriculture are significant because they can help farmers increase efficiency and productivity while reducing expenses. Agriculture drones are aerial vehicles used for data collection and other agricultural tasks. These instruments can be used for various purposes, including plant protection and crop dusting. Agricultural drones can also be used to map fields, which aids in crop planning and soil management and provides yield data, among other benefits. Agricultural robots are robots designed to perform duties associated with agriculture. They can be used for planting, weeding, sorting, and monitoring vegetation and soil health. However, mechanization is currently utilized in agriculture primarily during harvesting.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Adoption of Automation in Agriculture Drives the Global Market

Automated farm machinery is transforming the global agriculture industry. Food pricing and supply chains are influenced by population growth and trade policy. Consumers in the West desire organic and sustainable goods requiring additional labor. Due to labor shortages for crop harvesting and maintenance, many producers require assistance cultivating higher-quality crops. Therefore, farmers around the globe employ drones and robots to reduce labor costs and increase productivity. Numerous countries are taking action to automate agricultural activities as the necessity for such automation grows. For example, since 2019, Japan's National Agriculture and Food Research Organization (NARO) has monitored and supported 124 innovative agriculture demonstration projects showcasing the practical application of cutting-edge innovative farming technologies and solutions. Such initiatives have resulted in a rise in the agricultural sector's use of drones.

Rising Indoor Farming Activities Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Indoor farming is a technique for cultivating vegetation or crops on a large scale indoors. The technology utilizes drones to monitor and create an artificial environment for vegetation growth in indoor farms. Indoor farming technology is rising due to its numerous advantages over conventional farming methods. For instance, domestic crops can be grown in three dimensions rather than two, regardless of the weather outside and throughout the year. Indoor farming is a modern agricultural technique primarily adopted by developed nations. The U.S. has made significant investments in indoor agricultural technology, including a USD 100 million investment in Morehead, Kentucky, in 2002 to construct a greenhouse for a tomato and cucumber project. Such investments are anticipated to stimulate the nation's expansion of indoor agricultural technology. As drones are utilized in various indoor farming applications, the potential for deploying drones and robots in the coming years is high, creating opportunities for market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global agriculture drones and robots market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. The agricultural sector in North America places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices. North America Climate Wise Agriculture Alliance is one of several regional platforms that promote sustainability in agricultural practices (NACSAA). NACSAA is a platform for educating and equipping farmers and agriculture stakeholders to foster innovation in the agriculture industry by adopting sustainable practices. North America's agricultural drones and robots market will increase due to the region's strong commitment to sustainability. North America's dearth of human labor is a significant factor driving the region's demand for agriculture drones and robots.

Asia-Pacific and Japan is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific and Japan region is anticipated to experience a rapid market expansion. The demand for agriculture robots in Asia is anticipated to continue to be driven primarily by the region's agriculture sector's increasing technological sophistication. Population growth, aging farmers, and rural-to-urban migration are a few agricultural challenges Asian countries have faced. Such obstacles have prompted nations to implement cutting-edge technologies, influencing the demand for agricultural drones and robots. In addition, the rising market for food production in Asian nations is anticipated to increase the use of agriculture drones and machines in Asian nations.

Key Highlights



The global agriculture drones and robots market size was valued at USD 16.94 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 20.68 billion in 2025 to USD 102.15 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on robot type, the global agriculture drones and robots market is bifurcated into crop harvesting robots, milking robots, weeding robots, and others. The milking robots segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 21.6% over the forecast period.

Based on drone type, the global agriculture drones and robots market is bifurcated into fixed-wing drones, rotary-wing drones, and others. The rotary-wing drones segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% over the forecast period.

Based on robot applications, the global agriculture drones and robots market is divided into crop monitoring, dairy farm management, inventory management, harvesting and picking, and others. The crop monitoring segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 22.7% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global agriculture drones and robots market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

AeroVironment Inc.AGCO CorporationBouMatic. DJIDelairAgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.DairymasterDeLavalDeere & CompanyPrecisionHawkHarvest AutomationGEA Farm TechnologiesLelyMicrodronesTrimble

Recent Developments



February 2024 - XAG unveiled ground robots and advanced agricultural drones. The new releases are three XAG Agricultural Drone models and two R150 Unmanned Ground Vehicle versions for broadcast and mower. These will soon be offered for sale in China. XAG also announced plans to expand its AI prescription map service for crop spraying in China to combat pesticide excess and misuse. September 2023 - SwarmFarm Robotics declared that it would introduce its technology for Dock and Refill. Thanks to this development, their spray robots will be able to recharge and refill independently.

Segmentation

By Robot TypeCrop Harvesting RobotsWeeding RobotsMilking RobotsOthezzrsBy Drone TypeRotary-Wing DronesFixed-Wing DronesOthersBy Robot ApplicationsCrop MonitoringDairy Farm ManagementInventory ManagementHarvesting and PickingOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East And AfricaLatin America

