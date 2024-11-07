Kemba Credit Union Launches Alkami's Digital Banking Platform For Retail And Business Members

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Cincinnati-based credit union will deliver enhanced experience with new digital for both retail and business members

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for institutions in the U.S., announced today that Kemba Credit Union , a Cincinnati, Ohio-based credit union, has partnered with Alkami to launch its digital banking solution for both retail and business members. Alkami's comprehensive Digital Banking Platform will equip Kemba Credit Union's members with intuitive self-service tools and a highly personalized user experience. The platform also enhances member engagement and provides advanced fraud detection and prevention capabilities.

Alkami's single platform experience for retail and business banking solutions , will allow Kemba Credit Union the opportunity to drive growth in new deposit accounts, enhance cross-sell opportunities and strengthen loyalty. Alkami's continuous innovation, transparent roadmap, and proven track record in customer success will help ensure that Kemba Credit Union can stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of its members with cutting-edge, scalable solutions. In addition, with Alkami's extensibility solutions including its software development kit (SDK) and application programming interfaces (APIs), Kemba Credit Union will be well-equipped to control the pace of their innovation by customizing their digital banking platform to their members' needs, as well as provide connectivity to functionality across the fintech ecosystem.

"We pride ourselves in providing our members with a high-quality, personalized banking experience that will further our mission to enrich their financial lives. By partnering with Alkami, we are thrilled to expand that experience through a new digital platform," said Dan Sutton, president and chief executive officer of Kemba Credit Union. "The launch and implementation of Alkami's Platform exceeded our expectations, and we are impressed with the speed, look, and feel of the mobile application."

"Kemba's successful launch and transition to the Alkami Platform is indicative of a strong partnership to come and we are looking forward to providing their retail and business members with exceptional digital banking resources," said Shannon Marshburn, vice president, client experience group services at Alkami.

Alkami has been certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1."

To learn more about Alkami's digital banking services, visit here .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc.

is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .

About Kemba Credit Union

Founded in 1934, Kemba Credit Union serves the financial needs of over 130,000 members in Southwest Ohio, Southeast Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. With over $1.7 billion in assets, Kemba's mission is to enrich the financial lives of its members, employees, and communities it serves. For more information, visit kemba .

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

1

J.D. Power 2024 Mobile App Platform Certification ProgramSM recognition is based on successful completion of an audit and exceeding a customer experience benchmark through a survey of recent servicing interactions. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED