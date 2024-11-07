Witness The Majestic Return Of Sandhill Cranes In New Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOCORRO, N.M., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to be inspired by one of nature's grandest migrations! This December 11-15, 2024, the

35th Annual Festival of the Cranes will take place in Socorro County, New Mexico, welcoming bird lovers, photographers, and nature enthusiasts from all over the world to experience the breathtaking return of the Sandhill Cranes to the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

Join experts and enthusiasts alike at the world-renowned Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge as thousands of Sandhill Cranes, along with Snow Geese and other migratory birds, make their winter home in this stunning desert oasis. With over 85 exciting events planned, including creative workshops, masterclasses, outdoor excursions, and in-depth seminars, there's something for everyone, whether you're an avid birdwatcher, aspiring photographer, or nature lover.

An Ancient Spectacle of Nature

The Sandhill Crane, an iconic species with roots dating back 1.7 million years, journeys from the northern US and Canada to the Middle Rio Grande Valley every winter. By early December, these incredible birds, alongside thousands of Snow Geese, descend upon Bosque del Apache, transforming the refuge into a living, breathing work of art. Don't miss your chance to witness this spectacle as the skies fill with wings, and the landscape comes alive with birdsong.

Festival Highlights You Won't Want to Miss

This year's Festival will feature popular returning presenters who will guide you through up-close wildlife viewings and interactive sessions. Dive into hands-on workshops covering everything from photography and birding to environmental education. Outdoor enthusiasts can join hikes and guided tours through the historic Salinas Pueblo Missions, Water Canyon, and Bernardo Wildlife Management Area.

For photographers, there are exclusive nighttime workshops at the legendary Very Large Array and Quarai in the Salinas Pueblo Missions, which provide a unique opportunity to capture the stunning starry skies of New Mexico and the rich cultural history of a historic site.

With workshops filling up fast, make sure to reserve your spot soon! Registration is required for all events, and is now open to the public, so don't wait-this year's Festival promises to be more exciting and inspiring than ever. Register at

Connect, Learn, and Celebrate the Wild

The Festival isn't just about birds-it's about building a sense of community with like-minded people from all over the world. Last year's attendees praised the inclusivity and camaraderie they felt, with one guest sharing, "Gathering with people of all ages in such a magical environment was an experience I'll never forget."

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the 2024 Festival of the Cranes winning artist Kent Vaughn at the Festival Expo Room in the Socorro Convention Center, along with renowned camera and optics partners. The Expo Room is open to the public at no charge from 12 noon on December 11 to 12 noon on December 15. Camera vendors will have cameras and lenses to rent at no cost. During opening night orientation, the first 400 guests will each receive a welcome bag filled with local coupons, important festival information and a few extra goodies!

Whether you're coming for the wildlife, photography, or to connect with nature, the 35th Annual Festival of the Cranes promises an unforgettable experience that will leave you in awe of the natural world.

For more information and to register, visit. Don't miss your chance to be part of this magical event!

Festival Facts

Why: A celebration of the return of the Sandhill Cranes and the delicate oasis ecosystem that supports them. This is an opportunity for people who care about the New Mexico environment and agriculture to have fun outside, meet like-minded people, and improve their birding and photographic skills.

What:

35th Annual Festival of the Cranes

When:

Wednesday, December 11 – Sunday, December 15, 2024

Where:

Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge (outdoor workshops), Socorro Convention Center (indoor seminars), and various partner sites throughout Socorro County.

Cost:

Varies, with some events and activities cost-free. Visit our website ( ) for more details and to register.



Who's Invited:

EVERYONE! Come visit our fragile oasis in the high desert –

a rare jewel that has been cherished by New Mexicans from all walks of life for generations.

About Friends of Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge



Founded in 1993, Friends has grown into a nonprofit organization of more than one thousand members spread across the US and the world.

Friends is the only organization that provides substantial financial and organizational support to Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Refuge, literally changing the refuge's appearance and effectiveness. Friends raises funds for refuge needs, advocates for relevant conservation issues, builds critical partnerships, and provides funding for environmental education and research. Friends runs programs and events like Festival of the Cranes to promote appreciation and conservation of wildlife and habitat.

SOURCE Friends of Bosque del Apache

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED