BUILDING HOPE OPENS FOURTH ANNUAL GRANT AWARDS CYCLE HONORING CHARTER SCHOOLS, LEADERS, AND VOLUNTEERS IMPACTING THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION

Application Window for $170,000 In Grant Awards Open Now Through November 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, has announced that it will host the

Fourth Annual IMPACT Summit & Awards

on May 6-7, 2025, in

Miami. The event will celebrate charter schools, education leaders, and volunteers who are making exceptional contributions to their communities, with

$170,000 in grants

to be awarded to those demonstrating excellence in

community engagement,

educational innovation, and

student empowerment.

The application window for the

IMPACT Awards

is now open and will close on

Nov. 30, 2024.

"The 2025 IMPACT Summit will bring together school leaders, educational champions, and industry leaders to celebrate the remarkable achievements in public education, exchange valuable insights, and strengthen our collective commitment to supporting schools that create positive outcomes for students across the country," said

Building Hope President and CEO William D. Hansen. "We look forward to welcoming the charter school community to Miami and continuing our work to create access to quality and impactful educational opportunities."

At the IMPACT Summit, Building Hope will award

one $20,000 grant

and

two $10,000 grants

in the key categories of

community engagement,

educational innovation, and

student empowerment. In addition, the

S. Joseph Bruno Model Charter Award

will recognize three established charter schools or networks that have had a significant impact on the charter school sector. Additionally, one charter school volunteer will receive the $5,000 Shellie-Ann Braswell Shine Brighter Award which was named after a dedicated charter volunteer leader and beloved member of the Building Hope family.

"In individual charter schools all across the country, innovation, empowerment and engagement are helping students, families, and communities thrive," said Building Hope's Chief Impact Officer and Chair of the IMPACT Selection Committee Sherilyn Moore. "By lifting up shining examples of excellence, we seek to not only celebrate their success, but also to inspire the growth of these award-winning models."

In the last three years, Building Hope has awarded $440,000 to 33 charter schools and $40,000 to eight school volunteers. To learn more about the Building Hope and the IMPACT Program or to apply for a grant, visit .

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit

.

