Zelensky: Every Operating Enterprise Is Investment In Ukraine's Future

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the economic element will be a key element of an internal Plan for Strengthening Ukraine.

The head of state said this in his address to participants in the Kyiv International Economic Forum, which was published on the presidential website, Ukrinform reports.

"We are fully aware: the Ukraine we want for our children is a Ukraine that has achieved lasting peace, has fulfilled all its reconstruction goals, and is using every connection to the global world in the right way. This is our collective effort. The state can achieve ambitious goals only in cooperation with social forces and business. That is why I want to thank all of you for standing with our country, for being in Ukraine, and for helping our state," Zelensky said.

He stressed that every operating enterprise is an investment in the future of the state, and "all the jobs that have been preserved, every new job for our people, all the preserved and new production facilities are now actually part of Ukraine's internal security guarantees." "And we must only strengthen these guarantees," Zelensky said.

"In these weeks, we are preparing our internal Strengthening Plan for Ukraine, for internal resilience, our internal tasks for victory. And one of the key elements in it will be the economic element, the business element, how we can unleash Ukraine's internal economic power through deregulation, normal competition, the potential of our entrepreneurship, to strengthen Ukraine's sovereignty and our defense against external aggression. We have invited the business community to join in developing the internal Plan, specifically the economic aspect," Zelensky said.

He added that this work is led by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and emphasized that "the strategic vision of entrepreneurs will be taken into account."

The President addressed the forum participants online on his way to Budapest, where a summit of the European Political Community is taking place.

Photo: President's Office