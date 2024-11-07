The Nursing Beat Secures Equity Funding To Amplify Nurses' Voices And Transform Healthcare News

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Nursing Beat , the leading daily digital newsletter designed for nurses by nurses, today announced the first close of an equity funding round. This milestone underscores the growing recognition of nurses as crucial influencers in healthcare and validates The Nursing Beat's innovative approach to delivering targeted, relevant information to healthcare professionals.

Nurse-Driven Raises 1st Tranche of $1M Financing Round to Expand its Mission of Empowering Nurses.

Nurse Capital

Led by two former ER nurses, Tamara AL-Yassin and Hannah W. Berns, The Nursing Beat has rapidly become an essential resource and the daily pulse for healthcare professionals across its email newsletter, social media community, and bespoke events. This funding round, supported by investors including Nurse Capital and Cherrystone Angel Group , will fuel The Nursing Beat's mission to keep nurses informed, engaged, and empowered in their careers.

"This investment is a testament to the critical role nurses play in shaping the future of healthcare," said Tamara

AL-Yassin, CEO of The Nursing Beat. "We're growing more than a media platform. We're nurturing a community that amplifies the collective voice of nurses and drives positive change in healthcare delivery. And we are thrilled to welcome Nurse Capital into our investor community."

Beth

A. Brooks, PhD, RN, Co-Founder and General Partner of Nurse Capital, expressed enthusiasm for the investment: "The Nursing Beat exemplifies the kind of nurse-led innovation we're passionate about supporting. By providing crucial, timely information to nurses, they're empowering individual professionals and driving systemic improvements in healthcare. This aligns perfectly with our mission to disrupt the nursing care ecosystem positively."

The investment also marks a continued partnership with connectRN, a platform that empowers nurses and nursing professionals to take control of their careers. Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN, commented on the significance of the funding: "Our continued backing of The Nursing Beat reflects our unwavering belief in the power of informed, connected nurses. This platform is reshaping how nurses perceive their role in the healthcare ecosystem. We're proud to support a venture that is elevating the nursing profession."

The new funding will enable The Nursing Beat to:



Enhance its content offerings and expand into new media formats

Invest in advanced technology to deliver more personalized news experiences

Expand its team of healthcare experts and content contributors

Develop new features to foster community engagement and networking among nurses Explore partnerships to provide additional value-added services to its audience

For more information about The Nursing Beat and its mission to empower nurses through information, please visit



About The Nursing Beat :

The Nursing Beat is the only daily digital newsletter designed for nurses, by nurses. Led by two former ER nurses, The Nursing Beat delivers concise, relevant news and essential information to help nurses stay informed and empowered in their careers. The Nursing Beat reaches nurses and allied healthcare professionals across its flagship email newsletter, social media

community, and bespoke events. The Nursing Beat is revolutionizing how healthcare professionals stay connected and informed in an ever-changing industry.

About Nurse Capital

Nurse Capital is a women-founded and managed venture capital fund based in Chicago that

makes early-stage investments in nurse entrepreneurs leading high-growth-potential businesses that are transforming the future of healthcare. Learn more at

.

SOURCE The Nursing Beat

