2024 World Science And Technology Development Forum Opens In Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 7, 2024

The 2024 World Science and Development Forum (WSTDF), hosted by the China Association for Science and (CAST), commenced in Beijing on Oct. 22. Focusing on the theme of "Science and Technology for the Future," the forum seeks to advance the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, harness international expertise for high-quality development, foster cross-cultural scientific exchanges, and tackle global challenges through innovation and technological solutions.

He Junke, executive vice chairman of WSTDF 2024 and executive president of CAST, presided over the opening remarks session and the release of the forum's achievements. Wan Gang, chairman of WSTDF 2024 and president of CAST, delivered the opening speech. In his address, Wan presented four proposals, namely, deepening global opening up and cooperation in basic research; continuing to promote the healthy development of artificial intelligence; supporting young scientific talents in their innovation and creation; and strengthening global science and technology governance through opening up and collaboration.

Wan Gang emphasized the need for all parties involved to share insights and collective wisdom to achieve mutual benefit in a spirit of unity and cooperation and with an open, inclusive mindset. He called for joint efforts in creating global technological solutions to sustainable development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The main activities of the forum in Beijing will run until Oct. 24, featuring six major thematic sessions and three roundtable dialogues, along with several cultural exchange events. Over 350 guests from 33 countries and regions will engage in discussions at the forum. Among them are 14 Nobel, Turing and Lasker Award winners, 27 heads of international science and technology organizations, 41 academicians from home and abroad, and over 200 experts and scholars from renowned universities, research institutions and enterprises. The forum is set to conclude in Beijing on Oct. 30.

Initiated by CAST in 2019, the WSTDF has played a positive role in promoting people-to-people exchanges in science and technology, broadening channels for international collaboration and fostering greater openness, trust and cooperation.

