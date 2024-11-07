LA ESTORIA, GOA - IHCL SELEQTIONS OPENS ITS DOORS

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, NOVEMBER 7, 2024: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), India’s largest hospitality company, today announced the opening of La Estoria, Goa - IHCL SeleQtions. Nestled in the picturesque coastal village of Candolim, hotel offers a harmonious blend of Goan-Portuguese design and contemporary elegance.

Mr. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL said, "Goa’s tourism landscape is experiencing remarkable growth and IHCL with its presence for over five decades in the state continues to expand its footprint across its brandscape. With the growing demand for experiential travel, we are delighted to launch La Estoria, Goa - IHCL SeleQtions, offering differentiated and culturally immersive experiences in India’s most sought-after holiday destination.”

La Estoria, translating to 'The Story’, celebrates the intricate history and modern elegance of Goa. Located a short walk from Candolim Beach, this 122-key resort weaves Goa’s vibrant cultural tapestry into its architectural elements. Each room offers a private balcony, inviting guests to embrace the seaside serenity.

Guests can enjoy a curated culinary journey at Trattoria, renowned for its authentic Italian fare since 1981, and unwind at Canterbury Bar, which exudes old-Goan charm. The resort also features a modern gym filled with natural light, an inviting open swimming pool framed by swaying palms, and a spa offering a retreat.

Mr. Ankur Gairola, General Manager, La Estoria, Goa - IHCL SeleQtions said, “La Estoria is designed to reflect the distinctive Goan-Portuguese charm, inviting travellers to explore the iconic culture and serene allure of Goa. We look forward to welcoming our guests and offering them the warm care that we are renowned for.”

Candolim, on India’s western coast, embodies Goa’s unique charm. Known for its laid-back vibe, Candolim is a favourite destination for those seeking a balance of adventure, relaxation, and cultural exploration.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 16 hotels in Goa including 4 under development.





