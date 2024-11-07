adidas X Arsenal Unveil Retro-Inspired Adicolor Collection

(MENAFN- mslgroup) New Delhi, November 7th, 2024 – adidas and Arsenal launch a brand new adicolor range of the 70s and 80s-inspired tracksuits and t-shirts, giving a fresh twist to the club’s retro colourways.



Designed with a slim fit in premium pique material, the track top features engineered 3-Stripes tape, a ribbed collar and cuffs, convenient zipped side pockets, and flock-printed trefoil and club crest on the chest. The pique track pants are tailored for a slim fit and include zipped side pockets and iconic 3-Stripes tape down each leg, blending functionality with classic style. The collection is completed with a slim-fitted crew neck tee with short sleeves, featuring engineered 3-Stripes tape along with a flock-printed crest and Trefoil branding on the chest.



The Arsenal adicolor collection captures a timeless retro class in bold red and blue shades, paying homage to the club’s heritage with a contemporary flair. This special edition revives the iconic crest that has been enhancing Arsenal’s jerseys from 1949 to 1994, a nostalgic nod to the team’s rich legacy. The vintage aesthetic is further elevated with the original club lettering on the back of both the tee and jacket, inspired by the classic font style from the old club badge. The result is a collection that blends the spirit of past eras with modern design, making it a must-have for fans who value both history and style.







