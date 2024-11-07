Smart City Consultancy Enhances Autonomous Bus Operations With Soliton Systems' Advanced Teleoperation Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soliton Systems partners with SMCCL and Ohmio to enhance UK autonomous via teleoperation tech, debuting in Milton Keynes for safer smart city mobility

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soliton Systems (TYO:3040), a Japanese leading-edge development and company specializing in teleoperation solutions, has partnered with Smart City Consultancy (SMCCL), a UK provider of innovative urban solutions , and Ohmio, a global leader in Connected Autonomous Vehicles. This collaboration aims to integrate Soliton's Zao-SDK into a new generation of remote transport operations. As an emerging Smart City initiative, this collaboration aims to bolster public transport links by leveraging autonomous driving with advanced teleoperation capabilities for additional safety and resilience.SMCCL is an integration partner of Ohmio, a next-generation manufacturer of buses renowned for their cutting-edge autonomous vehicle design that seamlessly connects with other vehicles, infrastructure, and traffic management systems. With the roll-out of current projects across the UK, starting with the first in the heart of Milton Keynes, SMCCL identified teleoperation as a key component, particularly for remote driving functions. This is where Soliton Systems' Zao-SDK has been employed as the preferred OEM solution for remote driving. This enables a "call home" feature for situations where the bus encounters decision-making complexities, allowing a remote operator to oversee and intervene if necessary.Soliton's Zao-SDK technology allows real-time monitoring from six simultaneous cameras on each bus over 4G and 5G networks. This functionality is critical in ensuring that a remote operator can manage the vehicles safely and effectively, taking control during emergencies to mitigate risks and maintain operational safety standards.“Our collaboration with Soliton Systems is a significant milestone in our effort to provide safe and reliable autonomous transport solutions,” said Ian Pulford, Managing Director of SMCCL and Director of Ohmio (UK) Ltd.“The integration of the Zao-SDK not only ensures efficient teleoperation but also instills public confidence in autonomous technologies by allowing transparency and operational oversight in our newly developed Operations Center. This first project in Milton Keynes will act as a blueprint for more rollouts across the UK and Europe: for example, we are already actively working on a major CAV trial linked to the UK's National Exhibition Centre with Birmingham International station.”These initiatives are demonstrating how driverless urban mobility solutions can be safely and innovatively managed.Looking ahead, it is planned to make remote teleoperation a standard on all Ohmio buses, with ambitions to extend these advancements across Europe, further solidifying their position at the forefront of autonomous transportation.About Smart City Consultancy (SMCCL): Based in the UK, SMCCL specializes in cutting-edge urban mobility solutions. Partnering with Ohmio, they focus on integrating autonomous vehicle technologies with city infrastructures to enhance transport efficiency and connectivity.About Ohmio: Headquartered in New Zealand with operations in Australia, South Korea, the UK, Europe and the USA, Ohmio is a leading provider of connected autonomous electric vehicles, delivering environmentally-friendly driverless mobility solutions in a range of locations globally.About Soliton Systems: Soliton Systems KK (TYO:3040) is a leading-edge development and technology company specializing in teleoperation solutions and IT Security. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with its European subsidiary based in Amsterdam, the company focuses on ultra low-latency video streaming technologies that are essential for mission-critical applications over unpredictable public networks. Their solutions enable secure, real-time communication and control in diverse and challenging environments.

