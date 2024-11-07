Pioneering Theologian Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert Releases Visionary Fourth Volume

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye Series

OAKLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert , a leading voice in contemporary Christian theology, has released the fourth installment of his groundbreaking "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye " series. Titled "Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction - Walking Your Vision University/Academy," this latest work delves into the transformative potential of faith-based education and a global virtual reality hybrid system.The "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye" series offers a comprehensive and coherent exploration of Christian doctrine, providing readers with a clear understanding of biblical teachings. In Volume IV, Apostle Tolbert expands upon this foundational framework, proposing a revolutionary approach to education that seamlessly integrates homeschooling, assembly-based instruction, and traditional classroom learning with practical, hands-on training.At the heart of Apostle Tolbert's vision is the establishment of a worldwide network of "Walking Your Vision University" academies, which he aims to establish across all 195 countries over the next 5-10 years. This ambitious project seeks to empower individuals and communities through a holistic educational experience grounded in faith and practical application."Volume IV: Introduction, Hybrid, School Interaction -Walking Your Vision University/Academy" will be featured in a Times Square billboard advertisement on November 28, 2024. The book will also be showcased at the prestigious Las Vegas Book Fair on October 19 and the Frankfurt International Book Fair from October 16-20, 2024.About the Author:Apostle Charles Frederick Tolbert is a renowned theologian and spiritual leader whose extensive knowledge and insightful perspectives have made him a sought-after speaker and author. "Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye" is a testament to his dedication to sharing his wisdom and inspiring others to deepen their understanding of Christian faith."Systematic Theology through the Spiritual Eye, Volume IV: Introduction , Hybrid, School Interaction - Walking Your Vision University/Academy" is available now. For more information, visit or contact ....

