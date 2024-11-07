7th META Cinema Forum to Bring Global and Regional Cinema Leaders Together in Dubai

(MENAFN- GMEvents) Dubai, U.A.E. – The 7th META Cinema Forum, the leading cinema industry event in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, is set to return to Dubai on November 11-12, 2024, at the prestigious Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. The forum will bring together key players from across the globe, including Hollywood studios, regional cinema leaders, and technology innovators, to explore the latest developments in the cinema industry and address the challenges and opportunities shaping its future.



As the premier platform for cinema professionals, distributors, exhibitors, and technology providers, the META Cinema Forum will host insightful discussions and presentations aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation in the industry. The forum will feature exclusive studio product presentations from Warner Bros., Universal Studios, and Sony Pictures International Releasing. Additionally, the event will unveil the region's first professional talent agency for filmmakers, along with the first private film funding and investment organization.



Several exclusive movie screenings and premieres, including a Secret Screening of a major blockbuster set to release in 2025, will also take place. Key discussions will cover distribution partnerships, the success of blockbuster Arabic films, and the role of governments in supporting the film industry.



Leila Masinaei, Managing Partner of Great Minds Group and Director of the META Cinema Forum, commented: "The 7th META Cinema Forum represents a pivotal opportunity for industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions that will shape the future of cinema in the META region and beyond. We are proud to introduce initiatives such as the first professional talent agency and private film funding organization in the region, which are set to redefine the landscape of cinema."



With registration priced at only $25, the event promises to deliver exceptional value for attendees, providing them with the opportunity to gain critical insights, network with key stakeholders, and discover the latest innovations in cinema all accompanied by five-star hospitality



About META Cinema Forum



META Cinema Forum is the largest cinema convention in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, connecting industry professionals, exhibitors, distributors, and content creators. The forum serves as a key platform for exchanging ideas, showcasing the latest innovations, and exploring new business opportunities within the cinema sector.





