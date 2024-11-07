The growth during the historic period can be attributed to several factors, increased adoption of cryptocurrencies, a rising number of Bitcoin transactions, regulatory developments, the expansion of ATM networks, heightened awareness, and improved education about digital currencies.



The growth expected during the forecast period can be attributed to several factors, ongoing cryptocurrency adoption, expansion into emerging markets, supportive regulatory frameworks, increased institutional investment, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Key trends anticipated in the forecast period include enhanced user experiences, integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, technological innovations, advances in blockchain technology, and improved security measures.

The increasing awareness of cryptocurrencies is anticipated to drive growth in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market. Cryptocurrencies are digital or virtual assets that use cryptography for secure transactions and operate on decentralized networks, offering innovative financial solutions and investment opportunities. This rising awareness is fueled by increased media coverage of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, which highlight their price volatility and substantial gains, as well as their practical uses in industries such as finance, supply chain, and gaming.

These factors demonstrate their real-world value and spark greater public interest. Crypto ATMs provide a convenient, secure, and accessible way for users to buy and sell digital assets quickly. For instance, in January 2024, reported that cryptocurrency awareness and ownership had increased, with 40% of American adults now holding digital assets, up from 30% in 2023, representing about 93 million people. This growing awareness is expected to drive the development of the crypto ATM market.

Key players in the crypto ATM market are focusing on enhancing user interfaces to improve customer experience, such as by incorporating ergonomic touchscreens. These touchscreens are designed to make transactions more intuitive and efficient by reducing user strain and ensuring ease of interaction.

For example, in February 2022, General Bytes, a US-based company specializing in Bitcoin and crypto ATM manufacturing and software solutions, released an updated version of its BATMTwo ATM model. This new version features a 10-inch touchscreen, an upgrade from the previous 7-inch display. The larger screen offers better visibility, customizable screensavers for branding, and improved accessibility for users with vision impairments. The expanded screen size also provides a wider viewing angle, enhancing usability in various lighting conditions.

In October 2023, RockItCoin, a US-based Bitcoin ATM provider, acquired FirstCoin ATM and Phoenix Crypto Bitcoin ATM networks for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition adds 78 new ATMs to RockItCoin's already extensive network, which includes over 2,000 locations across the United States. This strategic move reflects RockItCoin's commitment to expanding its presence in the cryptocurrency ATM market and addressing the growing demand for accessible crypto transactions. FirstCoin ATM LLC and Phoenix Crypto, both US-based companies, specialize in deploying and managing cryptocurrency ATMs to facilitate secure and efficient digital asset transactions.

The countries covered in the crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

The main types of cryptocurrency ATMs are one-way and two-way. One-way crypto ATMs allow users to purchase cryptocurrencies using cash or credit/debit cards, offering a simple and user-friendly experience for those entering the cryptocurrency market. These ATMs support a range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Tether, and others, and include both hardware and software components.

The crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as maintenance, software updates, and customer support. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

The crypto automated teller machine (ATM) market also includes sales of software solutions, integration kits, ATM parts, and accessories. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Key Attributes:

