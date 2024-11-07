Kazakh leader believes his visit to France will strengthen bonds for collaborations

(MENAFN) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh Leader, stated on Tuesday that he believes his couple of days trip to Paris, capital of France, will increase bonds between both nations to strategic collaboration.



“I am convinced that today's talks, as well as the joint statement we are adopting, will help bring the relations between Kazakhstan and France to the level of a strengthened strategic partnership,” according to the Kazakh presidential press service, Akorda, Tokayev made this statement throughout his meeting with French Leader Emmanuel Macron.



Appreciating for the kind welcome, Tokayev stated that he gives great significance to his trip to France because it creates a new milestone in the well-planned collaboration between Astana and Paris



Tokayev also stated that the deals conducted throughout Macaron’s trip to Astana in the previous year added depth to Kazakh-French bonds.



Tokayev stated that “Today, our countries maintain an active and trusting political dialogue. Kazakhstan and France closely interact in the international arena, together promoting the ideas of peace and sustainable development within the framework of multilateral platforms,”

