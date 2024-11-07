Line Investments & Property SP LLC Triumphs with 21 Awards at MECS+R MENA 2024

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Line Investments & Property SP LLC, a prominent subsidiary of LuLu International Holding, proudly announces its outstanding success at the MECS+R Shopping Centre & Retailer Awards 2024. The company’s portfolio of malls earned an impressive total of 21 prestigious awards, solidifying its leadership in the retail and property management industry across the MENA region.

These awards highlight the company’s dedication to excellence in innovation, design, customer engagement, and sustainability within its shopping destinations. Each local and regional accolade reflects the strategic efforts by Line Investments & Property SP LLC to enhance the shopping and lifestyle experience for millions of visitors.

Gogi George, General Manager of Projects and Leasing at LuLu International Holding, Oman, remarked: “The MECS+R regional accolades underscore our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class projects that merge global standards with regional relevance. We are proud of our accomplishments and will continue striving for excellence in every aspect of our developments.”

Nemil Nazeer, General Manager of LuLu International Holding, Saudi Arabia, shared: “Receiving such significant recognition on a regional scale validates our strategic vision and hard work. It reinforces our commitment to creating sustainable and innovative retail environments that uphold the highest standards of quality and customer satisfaction.”

Sanju Philip, Commercial Executive at LuLu International Holding, Qatar, added: “The MECS+R awards are a powerful acknowledgment of our relentless drive to establish new benchmarks in the industry. It is inspiring to see our collaborative efforts recognized, and we remain dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation across all our projects, particularly in the dynamic retail landscape of the GCC countries.”

Praveen C Y, CSM, CAMP, General Manager of Shopping Mall Management, Bahrain, noted: “The MECS+R awards underscore our dedication to crafting vibrant and inclusive retail spaces that resonate with our diverse community. This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to elevating the shopping experience in Bahrain, and we look forward to continuing our journey of innovation and excellence in every project.”

Line Investments & Property SP LLC’s remarkable achievement at the MECS+R MENA Awards 2024 highlights its position as an industry pioneer dedicated to continuous improvement and setting new benchmarks in retail and property management across the MENA region.





