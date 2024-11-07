CERT and Huawei Unite to Drive Technological Innovation and Transform Training in the UAE

(MENAFN- hct.ac) Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and Huawei have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster innovation ecosystems and training in emerging technologies. The partnership will streamline efforts to support mutual projects, establish a robust framework for executing training programs, and drive innovation through innovation spaces and the latest technology solutions.



Mohammed Gheyath, CEO of CERT, stated: "At CERT, we are committed to redefining the future of education. This collaboration with Huawei leverages the expertise of both organizations to develop and deliver advanced training programs in emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, and IoT. These initiatives will complement the UAE's evolving technological landscape, equipping today's workforce and laying the foundation for the leaders of tomorrow. This MoU underscores CERT's commitment to redefining education through impactful global partnerships, driving excellence, and creating a lasting impact across the region."



The collaboration encompasses specialized training programs and the development of tailored technology solutions to meet local and global market demands. The MoU also details the establishment of an Innovation Hub, a key component of this partnership, which will concentrate on AI, IoT, and 5G, serving as a platform for research and training.



Brent Li, Director of Huawei UAE Enterprise Sales Department, said: "This collaboration aligns perfectly with Huawei's commitment to fostering technological innovation and developing talent in the UAE. By combining our expertise in cutting-edge technologies like AI, Campus Network, High Performance Storage and 5G with CERT's educational prowess, we aim to create a powerful ecosystem for learning and innovation. Further, establishing the Innovation Hub will serve as a catalyst for groundbreaking research and hands-on training, preparing the workforce for the digital future. Together, we are confident that this partnership will significantly contribute to the UAE's vision of becoming a global leader in technological advancement and innovation."



Both parties will share resources and facilities to enhance joint projects and research initiatives, further demonstrating their commitment to fostering technological advancement and innovation. As strategic partners, CERT and Huawei will prioritize each other in funding and sponsorship opportunities, working together to secure funding for initiatives that align with their shared vision.



This MoU is a testament to CERT and Huawei’s unwavering dedication to advancing the UAE's vision of technological growth and educational excellence, paving the way for future advancements.







