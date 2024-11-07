Allstate And Arlo Team Up To Boost Home Protection Just In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Arlo Total Security Bundle for Allstate Combines Professional Monitoring, Hardware, and Device Protection.

As the holiday season nears, Allstate and Arlo (NYSE: ARLO ), a leading smart home security brand, are introducing a smarter way to protect with The Arlo Total Security bundle for Allstate .

"This exclusive package, offered at a special reduced price, helps homeowners rest easy with Arlo's advanced security system backed by a three-year extended protection plan from Allstate," said Suren Gupta, president, protection products and enterprise services at Allstate. "It's affordable, simple and connected protection, arriving in time for the holidays when people are on the go and packages are arriving."

The Arlo Total Security bundle for Allstate includes 24/7 professional monitoring, all necessary hardware (such as the Security System Keypad Hub, 5 All-in-One Sensors and 2 essential 2nd Gen Outdoor cameras), and an Allstate Protection Plan.

"Arlo and Allstate have a shared mission to deliver peace of mind to consumers," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "The Arlo Total Security bundle for Allstate provides tremendous value, combining our award-winning hardware and service with Allstate-backed protection at an affordable monthly price."

Allstate Protection Plans

are trusted by over 140 million customers and many of the largest retailers and mobile carriers in the world.

Allstate Protection Plans are part of Allstate's broad range of protection offerings, including home and auto insurance, identity protection and roadside services.

Additional details about Allstate and Arlo's partnership were announced earlier this year .

Learn all about Allstate Protection Plans here .

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL ) protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices, and identity theft. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online, and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit allstate .

About Arlo

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO ) is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

