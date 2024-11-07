Sarcopenia Treatment Market To Experience 4.2% CAGR, Reaching US$ 4.63 Billion By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awareness among Younger Generation Higher about Benefits of Timely Sarcopenia Intervention

Rockville, MD, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world population has crossed 8 billion, with a significant number of elderly people suffering from sarcopenia. As per a new study by Fact.MR, the global sarcopenia treatment is estimated at US$ 3.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is progressing as younger individuals increasingly recognize the signs of such conditions and pursue treatment. Treatment options include dietary and exercise therapies, often recommended by rheumatologists based on age and immune system. All of these factors are driving market growth as patients increasingly rely on these therapies.

Myostatin, vitamin D, angiotensin, and omega-3 supplements are favored by consumers for their ability to enhance strength recovery with minimal side effects, thus increasing demand for treatments. Rising personal healthcare expenses are projected to drive demand for sarcopenia treatment supplements.

According to the National Health Expenditure Accounts (NHEA), healthcare spending in the United States grew by 4.3% in 2016, reaching US$ 3.3 trillion, or US$ 10,348 per person.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global sarcopenia market is projected to reach US$ 4.63 billion by the end of 2034.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a 6% CAGR through 2034.

In 2024, protein supplements are estimated to account for 5% of the market share.

By 2034, Latin America is projected to hold 7% of the global market share. The market in Brazil is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 1% from 2024 and 2034.

“Increasing prevalence of sarcopenia is necessitating early diagnosis and effective treatments. The susceptibility of the expanding aging population to sarcopenia is also driving market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Sarcopenia Treatment Market:

Key industry participants like Bayer AG, Haleon Group of Companies, Zydus Life Sciences Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, F-Hoffmann La-Rache, Sanofi Inc., Amway Corporation. etc. are driving the sarcopenia treatment industry.

Association of Sarcopenia with Chronic Conditions

Sarcopenia is often associated with chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular disease. The rising occurrence of sarcopenia due to the increasing prevalence of these ailments boosts the demand for treatments. This surge in cases has driven consumers to seek treatment, thereby driving market growth.

Sarcopenia is now being diagnosed earlier as awareness of the condition grows among both the public and healthcare professionals. As awareness increases, there is a greater demand for improved treatments and therapies. These factors have spurred manufacturers in the country to expand their operations to seize market opportunities.

Sarcopenia Treatment Industry News:



In October 2023, Metagenics LLC acquired 100% of Amipro Advanced Development Products, which had been the exclusive distributor of Metagenics' products in South Africa for many years. This acquisition strengthens Metagenics' distribution network, enabling direct distribution operations across key EMEA markets. Additionally, in September 2023, Biophytis received authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate its SARA-31 research in the U.S., marking the first phase 3 trial in the sarcopenia therapy sector.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the sarcopenia treatment market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (protein supplements, vitamin B12 supplements, vitamin D & calcium supplements) and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, hypermarkets & supermarkets), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

