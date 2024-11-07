Modon unveils luxury residences on the east hill at Nawayef on Hudayriyat Island

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 7 November 2024: Modon has launched the east hill at Nawayef, a luxury residential neighbourhood on Hudayriyat Island, marking a new milestone in the region’s real estate landscape. Catering to a lifestyle of sophisticated elegance, the remarkable development offers a new level of privacy and an elevated living experience that is unparalleled in the market.



Known for its visionary approach, Modon has been instrumental in building vibrant communities in Abu Dhabi. The launch of Nawayef’s east hill reaffirms Hudayriyat Island’s status as a premier lifestyle destination that seamlessly integrates tourism, leisure, sport and urban living.

Inspired by the Californian coastal community of Newport Hills, the east hill at Nawayef is surrounded by stunning coastlines with easy access to a stretch of pristine beaches. The exclusive neighbourhood is built on and around a 60-metre manmade hill, offering breathtaking views of the Abu Dhabi skyline and the Arabian Gulf. Each expansive, elegant home within the secluded gated community is meticulously designed to maximise these views.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said “The launch of the east hill at Nawayef is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in real estate development. This project sets a new benchmark for luxury and exclusivity in Abu Dhabi and in the region.”

The development features three collections of four- to eight-bedroom luxury properties, ranging from 370 to 3,800 square metres, including Mansions with five design types, Heights with eight types and Homes with six types. The exclusive hilltop Mansions set a new benchmark for bespoke luxury, while the generously sized Heights and Homes villas boast spacious living areas filled with natural light and a sense of grandeur.

Residents of the east hill at Nawayef will enjoy easy access to a wide range of amenities as well as world-class sports, leisure and hospitality facilities on Hudayriyat Island, providing plentiful opportunities to play, stay, dine, shop and keep active. These include Surf Abu Dhabi, Velodrome Abu Dhabi, 321 Sports, Trail X, Circuit X, a 220-kilometre



network of cycling tracks, Marsana Beach, top resort Bab Al Nojoum and the upcoming largest urban park in the emirate.

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The east hill at Nawayef is more than just a place to reside; it’s a vision of future living that combines luxury and connectivity in one iconic location. By bringing this vibrant community to the heart of Hudayriyat Island, we are delivering on our promise to create spaces that reflect Abu Dhabi’s growth and global standing.”

The east hill at Nawayef is now available for sale to buyers of all nationalities. Modon offers a 40/60 payment plan for this freehold development, with prices starting from AED

6.6 million. The initial launch includes Homes and Heights types 5-8, with Heights types 1-4 and Mansions set to follow at a later date.





