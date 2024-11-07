Ajman Tourism Development Department signs two strategic MoUs with Coral Touristik GmbH and Vtours

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, 06 November 2024:



The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Coral Touristik GmbH, a leading tourism services provider, and Vtours, a renowned tour operator, on the sidelines of the department’s participation in the World Travel Market, which is currently taking place in London until November 7.

The new agreements demonstrate the Department's commitment to expanding its strategic alliances with foreign travel and tourism firms in order to share best practices and methods in the areas of hotel reservations, tourism services, and exchange of expertise and knowledge. The move is set to elevate the Emirate of Ajman’s position on the global tourism and hospitality map.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Tourism Development Department, and Ms. Sabine Jordan-Glaab, CEO of Vtours, and Mr. Koray Cavdir, Chief Operating Officer – Central Europe at Coral Touristik GmbH.

Commenting on the partnerships, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi said: “We at the Ajman Tourism Development Department are pleased to work with Coral Touristik GmbH and Vtours as part of our efforts to deepen strategic alliances with leading tourism businesses, contributing to the Emirate of Ajman’s standing as a popular tourist destination. We are confident that these agreements will play a pivotal role in developing pathways of communication and facilitating exchange of expertise, thus enhancing our capacity to offer exceptional travel experiences and propelling the Ajman's tourism industry to new heights.”

Among the provisions of the agreements are cooperation in developing promotional plans and strategies, exchange of data and insights, as well as the exploration of new techniques and methods that will improve tourism experiences. The partnerships will also enable the provision of advisory services in support of the department’s objectives in the tourism and hospitality industry.

The MoUs also require attendance and participation in tourism-related seminars, exhibitions, and workshops, as well as the evaluation of emerging developments and trends in the field. This will support initiatives to promote tourism, explore new opportunities for joint ventures, and provide unique travel experiences to both local and international visitors, in accordance with the directives of the Government of Ajman and strategic goals of the Department.

By launching a number of initiatives and organising activities that promote tourism experiences, the Ajman Tourism Development Department is committed to supporting the hospitality sector and promoting tourism development in the Emirate. In addition to highlighting the Department's pioneering role in the industry, the latest MoUs strengthen the Emirate's global leadership in the tourism landscape.





MENAFN07112024003685011158ID1108861150