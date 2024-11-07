Analysis outlines 41 promises made by President-elect Donald Trump for his first day back in office

(MENAFN) A *Washington Post* analysis has outlined 41 promises made by President-elect Donald for his first day back in office, should he win a second term. These pledges were a frequent theme throughout his campaign, with Trump mentioning them over 200 times in speeches spanning from the launch of his campaign on November 15, 2022, to September 10, 2024.



Despite a later promise not to misuse presidential power if re-elected, Trump humorously remarked that he would not be a dictator, "except for the first day." Among the most notable actions he plans to take, according to the *Washington Post*, is the firing of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing two major federal investigations into Trump. One case involves the illegal retention of classified documents, while the other examines his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump confirmed last October that removing Smith would be one of his first actions, stating he would do so "in two seconds."



Another key promise, made during a rally in New York last October, is the deportation of undocumented immigrants whom he calls "criminals." Trump vowed to "save every city and town" from what he described as "evil" and "bloodthirsty criminals," and declared they would be imprisoned and swiftly deported. With an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S., how Trump plans to execute this and the legal hurdles he may face remain unclear.

