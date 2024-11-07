German business community prepares for potential trade disruptions following Trump win

(MENAFN) The German business community is bracing for potential trade disruptions following the election of Former President Donald to a second term. With Trump set to take office again on January 20, 2025, companies in Germany are concerned about the possible imposition of high tariffs, which could significantly affect the industrial sector. This uncertainty is expected to slow down investments, particularly for firms that rely on trade with the United States.



Throughout his campaign, Trump consistently promised to implement protectionist policies, including higher tariffs on imports. His victory in the 2024 presidential election has caused alarm among business leaders in Germany, as the country’s economic policies and industrial growth could face serious challenges. The shift towards more stringent trade measures from the US could complicate Germany’s dealings with its largest overseas trading partner, raising concerns over future trade dynamics.



Germany’s domestic political landscape is also in a state of turmoil, with the ruling coalition facing internal disagreements over climate goals, economic strategies, and industrial policies. These conflicts could potentially lead to early elections, further contributing to the uncertainty surrounding Germany’s economic future. According to Peter Adrian, President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), Germany’s business sector must prepare for a more protectionist stance from the US under Trump’s leadership.



The US is a vital part of the German automotive industry, with over 900,000 vehicles manufactured in the US last year, supporting 138,000 jobs. Hildegard Muller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), highlighted the crucial role that the US plays in Germany’s automotive production network. Despite this, the shifting trade relationship with the US may lead China to overtake the US as Germany’s most significant trading partner in the near future.

