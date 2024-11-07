Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Tulkarm, West Bank
Date
11/7/2024 7:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation forces killed on Thursday a Palestinian youth in Tulkarm city, West Bank, said the Palestinian sources.
According to the Palestinian health Ministry, the Red Crescent Society, and other sources, Hareth Awufi, 22, was gunned down by the Israeli occupation forces and died while treated at a government hospital in Tulkarm.
The sources indicated that a special needs Palestinian sustained wounds to the head, but was currently prevented from reaching the hospital.
Israeli occupation forces had been carrying out operations in Tulkarm since Wednesday, entering into clashes with Palestinians and destroying infrastructure. (end)
nq
MENAFN07112024000071011013ID1108860973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.