Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian In Tulkarm, West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed on Thursday a Palestinian youth in Tulkarm city, West Bank, said the Palestinian sources.

According to the Palestinian Ministry, the Red Crescent Society, and other sources, Hareth Awufi, 22, was gunned down by the Israeli occupation forces and died while treated at a hospital in Tulkarm.

The sources indicated that a special needs Palestinian sustained wounds to the head, but was currently prevented from reaching the hospital.

Israeli occupation forces had been carrying out operations in Tulkarm since Wednesday, entering into clashes with Palestinians and destroying infrastructure. (end)

