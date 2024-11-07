Ecuador Presidential Candidate Halts Public Campaign Due to Death Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Pedro Granja, a left-wing candidate for Ecuador's presidency, has decided to stop his public campaign. This move comes after he reported death threats against him and on his family members. Granja is one of 16 candidates running for the country's top office in the upcoming February elections.



At a press in Guayaqui , Granja announced his decision while wearing a bulletproof vest. He made it clear that he cannot legally withdraw his candidacy. The law prevents him from doing so at this stage of the electoral process.



Granja, who calls himself an anti-mafia expert, is the second presidential hopeful to report threats. Right-wing candidate Jan Topic had previously made similar claims. These incidents highlight the growing concern over violence in Ecuador, which has been struggling with drug-related crime.







Recent polls show Granja's Socialist Party with less than 2% of voter support. Despite this, he claims that his opponents fear him. Granja has accused current President Daniel Noboa and Topic of owing $8.7 billion in taxes. Both Noboa and Topic are businessmen seeking the presidency.



Ecuador's security situation has worsened dramatically in recent years. The country's homicide rate jumped from 6 per 100,000 people in 2018 to 47 per 100,000 in 2023. This surge in violence has made Ecuador one of the world's most dangerous countries.



The threat to politicians in Ecuador is very real. Since 2023, about a dozen political figures have been killed. The most high-profile case was the assassination of centrist candidate Fernando Villavicencio during last year's presidential campaign.



President Noboa has taken a hard stance against crime. He has declared a state of internal armed conflict and deployed the military to combat drug cartels. The government has labeled about 20 organizations as "terrorist" and "belligerent" groups.

Granja's family has also been targeted. Unknown individuals broke into his brother's house a week ago. More recently, armed men entered the homes of his parents, sister, and niece. They were reportedly searching for documents related to corruption cases.



The violence has also affected other members of Granja's party. Joselo Arguello, a candidate for congress, was shot at while in a vehicle Granja had previously used. This attack left one person injured.



These events underscore the challenging political climate in Ecuador. As the country prepares for its upcoming elections, concerns about safety and security continue to dominate the national conversation.

