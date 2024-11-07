White Castle's Celebration On National Fast Food Day On Nov. 16 Includes A Buy-One Get-One Double Cheese Slider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The offer from the innovator of the fast food industry

is exclusive to Craver Nation Reward members

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Castle, the pioneer of The Original Slider and America's first fast-food restaurant, is celebrating National Fast Food Day on Nov. 16 in a CRAVY way! White Castle will treat Craver Nation Rewards members with a buy one Double Cheese Slider, get one Double Cheese Slider free coupon.

The BOGO offer is available only to members of Craver Nation

Rewards, White Castle's customer loyalty program. It's easy, fast and free to sign up for Craver Nation Rewards through White Castle's app, and new members will get $5 off their first mobile order.

Continue Reading

White Castle is treating Craver Nation Rewards members with BOGO Double Cheese Slider coupon on National Fast Food Day.

White Castle recently unveiled a brand-new Double Cheese Slider for retail freezer aisles, doubling down on its commitment to bringing quality food at a friendly price to customers nationwide.

Post thi





"As the 'fast food OG,' White Castle is encouraging everyone to lift their BOGO Double Cheese Slider and say 'cheers,'" said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "When White Castle opened its doors in 1921, we believed every family deserved access to hot and tasty affordable food. Thanks to our founder Billy Ingram, that simple idea launched an industry, and we honor that devotion to great taste and value with just as much passion today."

The Double Cheese Slider, one of White Castle's top sellers, features double the 100% beef of a regular Slider, melty cheese, steam-grilled goodness and a middle bun designed to capture and lock in the one-of-a-kind flavor.

The Double Cheese Slider is such a highly desired item on the Castle menu that White Castle answered Cravers' call and introduced it as its latest grocery/retail store offering for those not near a Castle.

National Fast Food Day is for fast food fans. White Castle has more passionate fans in the industry than others, which is why they are lovingly called Cravers! The most devoted of the devoted Cravers, whose love for Sliders is unmatched, have earned a place in the hallowed halls of White Castle's Cravers Hall of Fame, an exclusive club that White Castle created in 2001 to recognize its most zealous fans. A few of the 274 Cravers Hall of Fame members are sharing their plans for National Fast Food Day in this video .

In 1921, White Castle launched an industry as American as apple pie and baseball when Ingram and Walter Anderson started selling small hamburgers for 5 cents each. The burgers were dubbed "Sliders" because they were so fun and easy to eat that some people said they slid down their throat. In 2014, Time magazine named White Castle's Slider the most influential burger

of all time.

"Only one fast food restaurant can stake claim to being the first, and that title belongs to us at White Castle," Richardson said. "We began as a family-owned company and continue to be family-owned, with a main goal of delivering delicious and affordable food for your family."

About White Castle®

White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, has been making hot and tasty Sliders since 1921. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the family-owned business owns and operates about 340 restaurants as well as a retail division providing its famous fare in freezer aisles of retail stores nationwide.

As part of its commitment to offering the highest quality products, White Castle owns and operates its own Slider Provider meat plants, bakeries and frozen-Slider retail plants. White Castle has earned numerous accolades over the years including Time

magazine's "Most Influential Burger of All Time" (2014, The Original Slider®) and Thrillist's

"Best Plant-Based Fast-Food Burger" (2019, ImpossibleTM

Slider).

In 2021, Fast Company named the fast-food pioneer one of the "10 Most Innovative Dining Companies." White Castle is known for the legendary engagement of its team members and has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM for an extraordinary four consecutive years spanning 2021–2024. White Castle is beloved by its passionate fans (Cravers), many of whom compete each year for entry into the Cravers Hall of Fame. The official White Castle app makes it easy for Cravers to sign up for the Craver Nation®

loyalty program, access sweet deals and place pickup orders at any time. For more information on White Castle and how to Follow Your Crave, visit

whitecastle .

SOURCE White Castle

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED