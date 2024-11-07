One Killed, One Wounded As Russians Strike Sumy Region With Glide Bombs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late on November 6, enemy aircraft struck a village in the Shostka district of the Sumy region, killing one woman and injuring another.

That is according to the Sumy rescue service , Ukrinform reports.

“Late on November 6, enemy aircraft attacked one of the settlements of the Shostka district. Rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack. They managed to rescue a civilian from a damaged non-residential building. To do so, they had to cut through metal structures. The victim was then handed over to medical personnel,” the statement said.

The State Emergency Service informed that the body of the deceased person was unblocked from under another destroyed building.

In turn, the regional prosecutor's office clarified that the strike took place around 22:00. The occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Yampil community in the Shostka district.

A 33-year-old employee of a gas station was killed in the attack, and another woman, a 53-year-old employee of Ukrzaliznytsia, was wounded.

“A multi-story building, railway infrastructure and a gas station were damaged. Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of the shelling,” the statement says.

Law enforcers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder - Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones overnight Thursday, injuring a 30-year-old man.

Photo: PGO