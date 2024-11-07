Trump, South Korean President Discuss DPRK's Involvement In Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald spoke by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The leaders, among other issues, discussed North Korea's deployment of to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

That's according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, Ukrinform reports, citing Yonhap .

The South Korean official said that Yeol congratulated Donald Trump on his "landslide victory" in the presidential election.

The call covered discussions on security, the and global issues.

Trump noted the U.S. seeks to work with South Korea in the shipbuilding industry, particularly in naval shipbuilding, exports, repairs and maintenance.

According to the South Korean official, they also discussed“North Korea's situation, including recent nuclear developments, missile launches and troop deployment to Russia”.

In addition, the parties“expressed their concerns on these security issues and on the urgency of the situation in Ukraine”.

