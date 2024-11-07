Trump, South Korean President Discuss DPRK's Involvement In Russia's War Against Ukraine
11/7/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald trump spoke by phone with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The leaders, among other issues, discussed North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia in its war against Ukraine.
That's according to Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, Ukrinform reports, citing Yonhap .
The South Korean official said that Yeol congratulated Donald Trump on his "landslide victory" in the presidential election.
The call covered discussions on security, the Economy and global issues.
Trump noted the U.S. seeks to work with South Korea in the shipbuilding industry, particularly in naval shipbuilding, exports, repairs and maintenance.
According to the South Korean official, they also discussed“North Korea's situation, including recent nuclear developments, missile launches and troop deployment to Russia”.
In addition, the parties“expressed their concerns on these security issues and on the urgency of the situation in Ukraine”.
As reported by Ukrinform, presidential candidate from the U.S. Democratic Party Kamala Harris congratulated her opponent, Donald Trump, on winning the White House election.
