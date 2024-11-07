UAE Universities Climate Network To Host Climate Change Workshops At COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai-UAE, 7 November 2024:

Experts from the UAE Universities Climate (UCN) are delivering a series of events at the upcoming COP29 global climate change summit in Azerbaijan – aiming to tackle issues including youth engagement, water security, climate finance, and urban planning.

The workshops in Baku will take place across the summit, which runs from 11 to 22 November – featuring expert contributions from the University of Birmingham Dubai, Khalifa University, and other UCN members.

Events in Baku include:



Innovating the Future: UAE's Path to Sustainable, Circular, and Cognitive City. Workshop showcasing the UAE's pioneering innovations in sustainable urban development. Led by

Dr Mohammad Radfar , from the University of Birmingham Dubai.

Understanding and Reducing Your Carbon Footprint. Youth engagement workshop educating participants on their carbon footprints in key areas such as energy, food, waste reduction and transportation. Led by

Rebecca Keogh , from the University of Birmingham Dubai and

Dr Bhakti More , from Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dubai.

Accelerating Innovations to Tackle Global Water Scarcity. Workshop addressing critical aspects of water management and innovation. Led by

Dr. Samuel Sheng Mao , Co-chair of UAE Universities Climate Network and Director of ASPIRE Research Institute for Sustainability, Khalifa University. MENA Climate Solutions Research Network – a UAE UCN initiative, supported by the Climate Champions Team. Launch event and panel session providing an overview of the MENA Climate Solutions Research Network and its objectives. With

Prof. Samuel Mao , Co-chair UCN (Khalifa University) and

Dr Rasha Bayoumi , Co-chair UCN (University of Birmingham Dubai).

UCN Co-chair Dr Rasha Bayoumi, from the University of Birmingham Dubai, commented:“As we head to Baku for COP29, the UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to global climate action. The UCN was established to bridge gaps in climate change education, preparing future leaders to combat environmental challenges. These events in Baku represent another step in our collective efforts, as we look forward to collaborating with international partners to create a resilient and sustainable future for all.”

The

MENA Climate Solutions Research Network, a UAE

UCN initiative, supported by the Climate Champions Team, was established to tackle critical climate challenges within the MENA region across the '2030 Climate Solutions - Implementation Roadmap' launched at COP28, in Dubai. This blueprint identifies thematic priorities: Energy, Transport, Industry, Land Use, Oceans & Coastal Zones, Water, Human Settlement and Finance.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost at the University of Birmingham Dubai , commented:“We are proud to represent the UAE's Higher Education community and engage as academics, researchers and students in this global platform highlighting to the global community how the wider issues faced by the MENA region are being addressed, whilst progressing the discussion around these key environmental themes.

“Our UAE academics undoubtedly have a key role to play in defining the wider region's contribution to tackling the impact of climate change. The University of Birmingham Dubai is honoured to continue our mission to contribute to initiatives that benefit civic society across the UAE and beyond.”