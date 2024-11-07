University Of Wollongong In Dubai Celebrates The Class Of 2024 At Annual Graduation Ceremonies

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - 5th November 2024 – The University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD), recognized as the highest-ranked Australian university in the region, proudly held its 2024 graduation ceremonies on 29 and 30 October at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Dubai. This momentous event celebrated the academic achievements of the Class of 2024, underscoring UOWD's unwavering commitment to excellence in higher education and leadership development within the UAE.

His Highness Hasher Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Incorporated, honored UOWD's undergraduate ceremony with his presence. Together with His Excellency Mr. Ridwaan Jadwat, the Australian Ambassador to the UAE, His Highness presented awards to the Undergraduate Top Graduates, marking a profound moment of pride and inspiration for all attendees.

The postgraduate ceremonies featured addresses from influential speakers, including Mr Ivor McGettigan, partner at Al Tamimi & Company, and Mr Keenan Hamza, Vice President of Technology Futures & Innovation at Emirates Group, who inspired graduates with insights into their respective fields and the opportunities awaiting them in a rapidly advancing world.

In his address, Professor Mohamed Salem, President of UOWD, celebrated the achievements of the graduates, remarking, 'Today, we honor not only your academic accomplishments but also your personal growth as part of a university community that has always placed your future at its core. Each of you is now part of a global alumni network dedicated to growth, equipped to lead and innovate in an ever-evolving world. Your time here has prepared you not just for today's opportunities but for tomorrow's possibilities.'

With 84% of graduates securing employment within six months, UOWD students are known for excelling in their careers, joining top-tier organizations such as Amazon, Meta, and IBM, and pursuing further studies at leading global institutions, including Stanford and Harvard.

Rafiah Dada, top graduate and Vote of Thanks speaker, echoed the sentiments of her fellow graduates, saying,“Graduating from UOWD is a moment of reflection and celebration, symbolizing our growth, resilience, and the strong bonds we've formed. This ceremony represents an ending and a powerful beginning as we step into the world as graduates. We are inspired and motivated to tackle the challenges ahead and eager to embrace the countless opportunities in our careers and lives.”

The 2024 graduation ceremonies celebrated the academic and personal journeys of UOWD's graduates and underscored the university's commitment to nurturing future-ready leaders who will drive change and innovation across diverse industries.