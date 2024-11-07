Donald Trump's 2025 Cabinet: Elon Musk, Mike Pompeo, Robert Kennedy Jr In The Mix?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As US President-elect Donald prepares to return to the White House in January, he is already gearing up to select key members for his Cabinet. With the inauguration fast approaching, President-elect Trump has begun narrowing down potential candidates for critical roles in his administration.

From economic advisors to foreign policy experts, here's a closer look at the people reportedly being considered for top positions in Donald Trump 's second term.

Treasury Secretary: John Paulson and Scott Bessent under consideration

Among the frontrunners for Treasury Secretary are billionaire hedge fund investor John Paulson and economic advisor Scott Bessent . Both have been key allies of Trump in the past. Paulson, known for his successful hedge fund investments, and Bessent, a former Wall Street executive and Trump fundraiser, are both seen as potential candidates as Treasury Secretary.

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio or Richard Grenell

For the crucial role of Secretary of State, Trump's team is reportedly eyeing Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Richard Grenell , former acting Director of National Intelligence. Rubio's foreign policy experience and Grenell's track record as a vocal supporter of Trump's "America First" approach make them strong candidates for overseeing US diplomatic efforts. Grenell, who previously served as the US ambassador to Germany, is seen as a possible contender for top foreign policy and national security posts in the new administration.

Elon Musk: A role in government efficiency?

Elon Musk, a long-time supporter of Donald Trump , has expressed interest in taking on a role in the administration, potentially overseeing the regulators that govern him. Elon Musk had suggested the creation of a Department of Government Efficiency, a plan to dramatically slash the federal budget by at least $2 trillion after a formal review of federal agencies. While this proposal remains vague, it indicates that Musk could play a role in shaping Trump's second term from a behind-the-scenes capacity.

Key foreign policy figures: Mike Pompeo and Richard Grenell

Former CIA Director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo , a staunch ally of Donald Trump, has remained loyal to his ex-boss and is believed to be a key contender for a top role, possibly as Secretary of State or Defence. Pompeo, who has been a strong advocate for Israel and a critic of Iran, could be pivotal in shaping Trump's foreign policy. Grenell, who has pushed for setting up an autonomous zone in eastern Ukraine to end the war there, could also be named for a high-ranking role, either in national security or foreign relations.

Department of Justice: Senator Mike Lee and John Ratcliffe eyed for Attorney General role

One of the most crucial appointments for Trump will be selecting the new Attorney General. According to reports, Senator Mike Lee, Senator Eric Schmitt, and John Ratcliffe, Trump's former Director of National Intelligence, are all in the running. Trump had previously expressed his intention to fire current Attorney General Jack Smith, which would effectively halt the Justice Department's ongoing criminal cases against him .

Commerce Secretary: Linda McMahon's name circulates

Former Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon 's name has been mentioned as a possible Commerce Secretary under Donald Trump's second term. McMahon, who played a key role during Trump's first administration, is said to be a trusted ally and is well-positioned to lead the department again.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: A wildcard for health and other key positions

Robert F. Kennedy Jr , the son of the assassinated Bobby Kennedy and nephew of JFK, has garnered attention for his independent run for president, even receiving as much as 10 per cent of the vote at one point. After backing Trump, Kennedy has reportedly expressed interest in a role within the new administration. Though Trump's campaign team has ruled out a position for Kennedy in the Department of Health, Trump himself has stated that he would allow Kennedy to take a free hand on issues like women's healthcare, indicating he may have a more unconventional role in the Cabinet.

Donald Trump Jr: Behind-the-scenes influence

While Donald Trump Jr has taken a less prominent role on the campaign trail, he has been active behind the scenes in shaping his father's transition plans. As co-chair of the transition team alongside his brother Eric Trump, he has played a key role in advising on new appointments. Additionally, Donald Trump Jr has built a strong following among the MAGA base through his Triggered podcast and advocacy for various political allies, such as JD Vance.

Tom Cotton: A dark horse for Defence Secretary

Senator Tom Cotton, a far-right Republican from Arkansas, had been earlier discussed as a possible running mate for Trump before JD Vance was nominated. Cotton is a probable candidate for Secretary of Defence. Cotton, who has strong backing from Trump donors, is known for his hardline stance on issues such as immigration and national security. He is best known for his controversial 2020 op-ed in The New York Times urging the use of military force against Black Lives Matter protesters.

Ben Carson: A possible pick for housing and urban development

Ben Carson , the former neurosurgeon and US Housing Secretary, has advocated for controversial policies, including a national abortion ban. His views on abortion, along with his efforts to reform housing policy, could make him a contender for the role of Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in Trump's second term.

Scott Bessent and Robert Lighthizer: Economic Strategy and Trade

Scott Bessent, a prominent economic advisor and hedge fund manager, and Robert Lighthizer, Trump's former Trade Representative , are both considered strong candidates for economic roles in the new administration. Bessent has been a key ally of Trump and JD Vance, and is praised for his pro-tariff stance, while Lighthizer, known for his leadership in the trade war with China, could return to his previous role or be tapped for Commerce Secretary.

Brooke Rollins and Susie Wiles: Chief of Staff contenders

Brooke Rollins, a former domestic policy advisor, and Susie Wiles , one of Trump's campaign managers, are both considered as potential candidates for the position of Chief of Staff. Rollins, who supported Trump's criminal justice reforms, is seen as a more moderate voice within the administration, while Wiles, known for her organisational skills, could bring greater discipline to the White House in the next term.

Stephen Miller: Key architect of Trump's immigration policies

Stephen Miller, a key architect of Donald Trump's controversial immigration policies, including the Muslim travel ban , is expected to return to the administration for a second term. As a senior policy advisor, Miller has been central to Trump's plans for the largest deportation of undocumented immigrants in US history and continues to lead efforts to reshape American immigration policy.