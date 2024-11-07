|
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues solid performance in the first nine months – outlook confirmed
07.11.2024 / 08:59 CET/CEST
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 7 November 2024
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues solid performance in the first nine months –
outlook confirmed
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to report an increase in consolidated revenues and profit. In the first
nine months of financial year 2024, revenues were up by EUR
82.1 million to reach EUR 1,171.1 million
(9M 2023:
EUR
1,089.0 million). Consolidated profit improved by 27.7% to EUR
30.4 million (9M 2023:
EUR
23.8 million). At EUR 75.1 million, EBITDA was 2.3% above the level in prior year (9M 2023:
EUR 73.4 million). From January to September 2023 a total of 688,787 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the hospitals and medical care centres, 3.6% more compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2023: 664,594).
“We are taking various strategic measures enabling us to achieve a stable performance in this challenging market environment and are prepared for the hospital reform. In this regard, we are focusing on our strengths such as the specialisation of our facilities, the high level of treatment quality as well as the close collaboration within the Group's network. Moreover, we are reinvesting our earnings in new staff and the infrastructure of our facilities to ensure our processes are effective and efficient”, said Prof. Dr. Tobias Kaltenbach, chairman of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG.
Outlook for 2024 confirmed
For the current financial year, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG continues to expect revenues of EUR
1.6
billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), a level of between EUR
110 million and EUR
120
million is expected.
The outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises in the form of inflation and price increases and any regulatory measures impacting our remuneration structure in 2024.
The Quarterly Statement for Q3 2024 is published on the Internet .
RHÖN-KLINIKUM
AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 882,000 patients are treated at our five sites – RHÖN-KLINIKUM Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,200 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach committed to cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with Asklepios are key elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM
AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.
Contact:
RHÖN-KLINIKUM
AG | Head of Corporate Finance, Treasury, Investor Relations and Sustainability
Julian Schmitt
Julian Schmitt | T. +49 9771 65-12250
RHÖN-KLINIKUM
AG | Schlossplatz 1 | D-97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale
