Industrial Air Chiller Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape And Trend Analysis Report 2021-2031

Industrial Air Chiller growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial air chiller market has experienced substantial growth over the past decade, driven by the expansion of facilities in both developed and developing countries and increasing demand from the sector. Many players are expanding their operations and launching innovative products to establish a strong presence in the global market. In terms of revenue, the screw-driven chiller segment led the market in 2021, attributed to the growth of small and medium-sized industries. Among end users, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period, supported by improved economic conditions and the growing global trade in food and beverage products.Allied Market Research's report titled, "Industrial Air Chiller Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Centrifugal Chillers, Reciprocating Chillers, Scroll Compressor Chillers, and Screw Driven Chillers), Function (Stationary and Transport), and End User (Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Utility & Power, Oil & Gas, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," highlights that the industrial air chiller market, valued at $4.7 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.Download PDF Sample Copy:Increasing demand within the food and beverage sector has notably boosted the market for industrial air chillers. Additionally, improved global economic conditions and growth in the automotive sector are positively impacting market expansion.The primary types of industrial air chillers include centrifugal, reciprocating, scroll compressor, and screw-driven chillers. Screw-driven chillers captured the largest market share in 2021, thanks to the growing presence of small- and large-scale manufacturing industries. End-users are divided into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, utility & power, oil & gas, and others. The market also segments by function into stationary and transport chillers. Growth is largely driven by the rise in manufacturing industries, especially in automotive and plastics, along with increasing energy sector demand. However, high installation and maintenance costs pose challenges to market growth.In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global industrial air chiller market, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the expanding pharmaceutical industry and the growth of small and medium manufacturing enterprises.Within function categories, the stationary segment is expected to show strong growth over the forecast period, offering benefits such as high capacity, efficiency, and productivity. Leading manufacturers have launched a variety of stationary industrial air chillers, such as Carrier Global Corporation's AquaForce 30XV line, which includes a variable-speed air-cooled screw chiller with evaporative pre-cooling, aimed at reducing power consumption and enhancing reliability. Other major players like Daikin Industries and Blue Star Limited also provide a range of stationary chillers.The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the industrial air chiller market, with lockdowns halting production in key regions such as China, the U.S., and India. This led to decreased sales and supply chain challenges due to manpower and material shortages. However, as the impact of the pandemic has lessened with widespread vaccination, the market is on a recovery path.Full Report With TOC:Key players featured in the industrial air chiller market forecast include:Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.Blue Star LimitedCarrier Global CorporationDaikin Industries, Ltd.GEM Orion Machinery Private LimitedHiver Aircon Pvt. Ltd.Jiangsu Huazhao Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd.Johnson Controls International PLCMitsubishi Electric CorporationTrane Technologies Company, LLCConstruction news @vijayanalytics/postsConstruction TrendingConstruction blog

