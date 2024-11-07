'Design Doha Comes To Dubai' Unfolds Against Backdrop Of Dubai Design Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Design Doha, a biennial for design excellence dedicated to celebrating and nurturing contemporary design from Qatar and the MENA region established by Qatar Museums, has made its debut in Dubai with a private event at Skooni Art Foundation & Residence, and a 'Reading Lounge' Activation at Dubai Design Week 2024, located at the Dubai Design District.

Design Doha Comes to Dubai marks the international launch of Arab Design Now, a first-of-its-kind title released in September this year, surveying Design in the MENA Region. The publication details local and regional design talent across disciplines, from architectural and material innovations to contemporary crafts, furniture, fashion, graphic, and object design.

Published by Qatar Museums in collaboration with Silvana Editoriale, the exquisitely illustrated full colour 360-page book, edited by curator Rana Beiruti, celebrates the central presentation of the inaugural edition of Design Doha. Design Doha's presence in Dubai will highlight the significance of this publication and its role in shaping the future of design across the region.

Fahad Al Obaidly, Acting Director of Design Doha, remarked:“Hosting such a special event and bringing the Arab Design Now publication to Dubai is a significant milestone for us, especially during one of the region's largest creative festivals. We hope that this activation will advance dialogues about design in the wider MENA region, while also emphasising the publication's crucial role in shaping the future of design.”

Taking place on the eve of Dubai Design Week, the private event introduced the Arab Design Now publication to the region's creative community, furthering Design Doha's mission to strengthen regional design collaborations and introduce its vision to the broader MENA design community.

Organised by Design Doha and hosted by Skooni Art Foundation & Residence, the event featured a presentation by Al Obaidly, followed by a curated panel discussion, Living the Dream: Arab Design Now.

Moderated by Glenn Adamson, Artistic Director of Design Doha, the discussion explored evolving narratives in Arab design, featuring celebrated voices like Nada Debs, renowned for her unique craftsmanship, Omar Al Gurg of Modu Method, and Nisreen and Nermeen Abudail of Studio Naqsh. Following the panel, attendees had the opportunity to network with prominent figures in the design world, developing connections that will contribute to the future of Design Doha.

Continuing through 10 November, Design Doha is activating a 'Reading Lounge' in Dubai Design District, letting visitors experience the essence of contemporary Arab design while engaging with the book and its key themes. The Art Jameel Pop-Up Bookshop will offer the book for sale, allowing design enthusiasts to bring a piece of Arab design history home.

The participation of Design Doha at Dubai Design Week aims to build stronger ties with Dubai's vibrant design community and encourage a culture of collaboration between designers across the MENA region.