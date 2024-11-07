A Celebration Of Chinese Folk Art At Qiandao Lake's Creative Life Week

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by org:

At scenic Qiandao Lake in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, the annual Creative Life Week opened with a vibrant display of traditional Chinese folk art. This year's event, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, showcases the rich cultural tapestry of Xin'an through an array of artistic endeavors, including unique folk crafts, calligraphy, and paintings.

The festival opened with a joint exhibition of folk art from Zhejiang, Anhui, and Jiangxi provinces at the Qiandao Lake Art Museum. Over a hundred pieces by master artisans are on display, featuring techniques like fish prints, paper-cutting, embroidery, and peasant paintings. These works not only highlight the skill of their creators but also stand as a testament to the enduring allure of Chinese cultural heritage.

On October 25, the festival featured a dynamic Dragon Dance performance in Chun'an, engaging local and visiting spectators in one of China's most storied cultural traditions. The dance, which features dragons crafted from various materials, symbolizes prosperity and good luck in Chinese folklore. Thirteen teams participated, each presenting a dragon in a style unique to their local traditions, including Grass Dragons, Fish Lantern Dragons, Bench Dragons, and Bamboo Leaf Dragons. These dragon creations were exquisitely crafted and appeared robust and lifelike as they were brought to life in the performances.

The Creative Life Week at Qiandao Lake serves as both a celebration and a preservation of Chinese folk art, demonstrating the vibrant cultural practices that continue to thrive in modern China.

SOURCE org

