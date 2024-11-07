Fashion Show Celebrating Literature And Culture Concludes 10Th Global Literary Festival At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – October 2024: The grand finale of the 10th Global Literary Festival took place in style at Marwah Studios, as a unique fashion show celebrating literature and culture captivated the audience on the final day. The event was organized by the talented students of the AAFT School of Fashion and Design, who designed and executed a show that not only highlighted their creativity but also beautifully linked fashion with literary themes.



This one-of-a-kind fashion show featured seven diverse rounds of garments, showcasing the artistic abilities of AAFT students. The collections ranged from modern, experimental designs to traditional attire, each inspired by literature, history, and art. The final round, which drew special attention, focused on sarees from various states of India, emphasizing the cultural and sartorial diversity of the country. Each saree told a story, paying homage to the rich heritage of different Indian regions.



The event was inaugurated by H.E. Ali Achoui, the Ambassador of Algeria to India, and Dr. Pankaj K. P. Shreyaskar, Deputy Director General of PIMD at the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India. Their presence added a diplomatic and intellectual touch to the celebration, underscoring the festival's mission of blending art with cultural diplomacy.



A special highlight of the event was the unveiling of a coffee table book titled Creativity in Depth: Art Illuminates Lives by Jyoti Saini Siddiqui. The book explores the powerful role of art in shaping society and transforming lives. It was warmly received by the audience, adding an intellectual dimension to the vibrant fashion show.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT) and the Global Literary Festival, addressed the gathering with his signature message of unity.“We believe in bringing love, peace, and unity through art and culture,” he said, reinforcing the festival's commitment to fostering international harmony through creative mediums.



H.E. Ali Achoui, Ambassador of Algeria, praised the efforts of the students and the festival's unique combination of literature and fashion. He emphasized the importance of cultural exchange in promoting understanding and collaboration between nations. Dr. Pankaj K. P. Shreyaskar, representing the Government of India, also shared his thoughts on the role of art and culture in strengthening social and national bonds.



The evening's guests were treated to festival mementos, including Sujata Singh, former Miss Delhi, and Mrs. India Queen from Mumbai, who graced the occasion with their presence and applauded the artistic efforts of the students.



The fashion show, along with the entire 10th Global Literary Festival, successfully showcased the transformative power of art and literature. It bridged gaps between tradition and modernity, celebrated cultural diversity, and encouraged the global community to unite through creativity.



