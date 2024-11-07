Up To 12,000 Anti-Corruption Officers Working In Ukraine - NACP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 10,000-12,000 officers in charge of preventing and exposing are working in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Serhii Hupiak stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, commenting on the number of authorized officers.

"It is difficult to determine the exact number, but I think it is about 10,000-12,000 people," he said.

Hupiak stressed that anti-corruption officers should become more specialized.

"An officer is not just a person who checks whether asset declarations have been submitted on time and whether all sections have been filled in. A well-informed officer can identify corruption risks, warn his manager about them, and signal them to the National Agency. That is, on the one hand, he is an analyst who has information, and on the other hand, he must be an adviser," he said.

Hupiak said that according to a sociological survey, out of all people who turned to NACP with questions, 60% did not know about anti-corruption officers in their bodies or did not contact them beforehand. According to Hupiak, awareness work in this case is an additional burden on the agency. He emphasized that the agency's goal is to "reorient these 60% to the right places" thanks to the high-quality training and development of anti-corruption officers.

Hupiak also noted that anti-corruption officers should join the development of anti-corruption programs in the bodies where they work.